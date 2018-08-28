Duchess of Cambridge to visit King Henry’s Walk Community Garden

Kate Middleton 2013 Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge will visit a “hidden oasis” in Newington Green to learn about the benefits of community gardening on Tuesday.

In her first royal engagement of 2019, Kate Middleton, who turned 37 today, is visiting King Henry’s Walk Community Garden Centre, a registered charity, to meet volunteers and learn about organic gardening.

The communal plot, in King Henry’s Walk, is run by volunteers with support from Islington Council, and promotes “a diversity of plants and wildlife”, while also offering talks, tours and workshops.

Kensington Palace announced the trip yesterday, tweeting: “On Tuesday 15th January The Duchess of Cambridge will visit the King Henry’s Walk Community Garden Centre in Islington.

“The Duchess will meet volunteers to hear how the project brings people together through gardening and food growing.”

King Henry’s Walk Garden also took to twitter, stating: “Come into the garden Kate... The Duchess of Cambridge visits us next week to discover the joys of community gardening.”

The garden, which was created in 2007, enables neighbours to cultivate their own organic plots.

It has won a host of awards, including the Royal Horticultural Society’s Certification of Distinction in 2011, and the London in Bloom’s Best Community Garden in 2008, 2009 and 2011.