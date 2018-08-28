Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Duchess of Cambridge to visit King Henry’s Walk Community Garden

PUBLISHED: 12:34 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 09 January 2019

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

2013 Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge will visit a “hidden oasis” in Newington Green to learn about the benefits of community gardening on Tuesday.

In her first royal engagement of 2019, Kate Middleton, who turned 37 today, is visiting King Henry’s Walk Community Garden Centre, a registered charity, to meet volunteers and learn about organic gardening.

The communal plot, in King Henry’s Walk, is run by volunteers with support from Islington Council, and promotes “a diversity of plants and wildlife”, while also offering talks, tours and workshops.

Kensington Palace announced the trip yesterday, tweeting: “On Tuesday 15th January The Duchess of Cambridge will visit the King Henry’s Walk Community Garden Centre in Islington.

“The Duchess will meet volunteers to hear how the project brings people together through gardening and food growing.”

King Henry’s Walk Garden also took to twitter, stating: “Come into the garden Kate... The Duchess of Cambridge visits us next week to discover the joys of community gardening.”

The garden, which was created in 2007, enables neighbours to cultivate their own organic plots.

It has won a host of awards, including the Royal Horticultural Society’s Certification of Distinction in 2011, and the London in Bloom’s Best Community Garden in 2008, 2009 and 2011.

Most Read

Arrest made after Finsbury Park station evacuated due to ‘person on the tracks’

Finsbury Park Station was evacuated due to a 'customer incident'. Picture: Duncan Nielsen

Sophie Chapman: Police search for missing Islington woman last seen leaving hospital

Sophie Chapman is missing from Islington.

Inquest into death of Canonbury man stabbed to death in Upper Street delayed due to ‘safety concerns’

Jonathon 'JJ' McPhillips. Picture: Michelle McPhillips

Arsenal v Millwall in 1988: The ‘bonkers’ afternoon when violent fans terrorised Highbury

Arsenal v Millwall in January 1988. Police arrest a fan at the start of the match. Picture: PA

Mental health patient falls through window at Whittington Hospital injuring someone’s visiting family member

The Whittington Hospital Picture: PA/Steve Parson

Most Read

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

Ipswich Town are closing in on deals for Collin Quaner and Anthony Pilkington. Picture: PA

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

17 skeletons were found decapitated Picture: ARCHAEOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Hector Herrera, Medhi Benatia and Donis Avdijaj

Hector Herrera, FC Porto. PA

Spurs announce further stadium delays: Could their first match at the new White Hart Lane be against Arsenal?

Tthe ongoing construction of Tottenham Hotspur's new White Hart Lane stadium. PA

Doyles A enjoy emphatic success over Old Oak

The team from the Golden Lion face the camera (pic: Archway Darts League)

Duchess of Cambridge to visit King Henry’s Walk Community Garden

Kate Middleton

Wireless Festival promoter Live Nation withdraws appeal over licensing restrictions after deal struck with Haringey

The crowd at Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park last year. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists