Fan ‘gobsmacked’ to come within feet of Kate Middleton in Newington Green
PUBLISHED: 16:07 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 15 January 2019
A fan was “gobsmacked” to come within feet of the Duchess of Cambridge when the royal convoy pulled up for Kate Middleton’s trip to Newington Green this morning.
Tina Dixan, 37, of Holly Street, woke up early and hurried to King Henry’s Walk Community Garden, a volunteer-led gardening initiative, to catch the Duchess’ visit.
Ms Middleton descended on the award-winning garden, where she joined kids from St Jude’s and St Paul’s Primary School to make pizzas topped with herbs grown on site. It was her first royal outing of 2019.
Tina, a full-time carer for her partner, wasn’t able to get into the garden but said the experience was “fantastic”.
“Her car pulled up right in front of me,” she told the Gazette. “I was gobsmacked to think she was literally two steps away from me.
“I couldn’t believe it. She was really relaxed. She waved as she arrived and left, which was nice.
“But the only thing that was really gutting was she didn’t walk up and take the flowers – there were only two of us who brought them and I got her tulips.
“But I think she found all the photographers intimidating.”
Tina admitted that she isn’t a royalist.
She added: “I’m just interested in Kate because she’s down-to-earth and goes out of her way to meet ordinary people.
“I heard about her coming in the Gazette and just thought I’d go down there and chance it.”
The garden was created in 2017 so neighbours could cultivate their own organic plots.