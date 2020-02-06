Search

Duchess of Cornwall meets young sexual abuse victims at Barnado's in Highbury

PUBLISHED: 10:49 06 February 2020

Chair of trustees John Bartlett with the Duchess and Barnado's CEO Javed Khan. Picture: Barnado's

Archant

The Duchess of Cornwall chatted to young victims of sexual abuse and exploitation during a visit to Barnado's in Highbury on Wednesday.

As the children's charity's Royal patron, Camilla dropped by the centre in Chillingworth Road to learn about its Trauma Informed Growth and Empowered Recovery (Tiger) services, which aim to improve the lives of victims.

The project's young "peer researchers", who help shape the charity's services, drew portraits of the Duchess.

Ella, 16, said: "I liked that she asked questions and that we could talk to her.

"Barnardo's has helped me a lot. I needed to speak to someone who understood and where there wasn't any judgement.

"Now I want to help adults to understand the importance of listening."

In September the charity launched a new mental health service for Islington.

Barnardo's Chief Executive Javed Khan said: "Children must never be held responsible for keeping themselves safe. Instead, adults must put effective protective measures in place to ensure children are not at risk.

"We are very grateful to The Duchess for putting a spotlight on this very important issue and the work Barnardo's is doing to support vulnerable young people."

