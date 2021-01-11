E-fit appeal after teen partially blinded in Canonbury Road baton attack

Published: 6:00 AM January 11, 2021

An e-fit of the man police want to speak to regarding a robbery in Islington - Credit: Met Police

Detectives have released an e-fit of a youth they want to speak to, after a teenager was left partially blinded following a "horrific" assault in Islington.

The 19-year-old victim was assaulted by two men in Canonbury Road just before 7pm on December 29.

One of them reportedly stole his bag and hit him repeatedly around the face with a baton-style weapon.

Emergency services were called and he was taken to hospital for treatment for facial injuries, which doctors have said will affect him for the rest of his life.

Det Const Faisal Issaoui said: "I’m appealing to the public to take a good look at this e-fit and if they recognise him to get in touch with police.

You may also want to watch:

"It is incredibly important that we track down the person responsible for this horrific attack.

"I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it to be, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

The man police want to speak with is described as Black, aged in his late teens with spiky hair and of a skinny build.

He was about around five foot seven inches tall and was wearing a black top and black and white tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5318/29Dec, or alternatively, to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.