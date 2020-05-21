Search

Editor’s Letter: This is the biggest challenge the Islington Gazette has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it.

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 May 2020

Islington Gazette 60 years ago. Picture: Islington Gazette

Islington Gazette 60 years ago. Picture: Islington Gazette

Archant

Dear reader,

Have you heard the phrase “news desert”? It’s been coined in America to describe what is left behind when a newspaper closes down and the community it served is suddenly left without a source of credible and comprehensive news and information.

You can guess what happens next in those places when the vital scrutiny that a campaigning local newspaper provides is gone; when no-one is there to shine a light on that which is hidden from the public.

I’m determined that Islington will never become a news desert - and I need your help to stop it happening.

That’s why I’m asking you to give your financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

Why am I asking this now?

More of you are reading the Gazette than ever before, and increasingly that is on your mobile phones, tablets and laptops rather than in print.

You may also want to watch:

We’re delighted to serve so many of you - but please understand that trusted journalism costs money to produce, and the money we make from digital page views is a fraction of that from paper sales.

Our advertising revenues have also been hit by the tech giants, many of whom pay little or no tax here.

Still, we are determined to continue to keep fighting for you and our area.

In recent years, the Islington Gazette has led the coverage of the historic child abuse scandal within Islington Council’s children’s homes. It has also revealed details of the council’s controversial contract with a private firm that advises whether someone is vulnerable enough to be housed, and highlighted the impact buy-to-leave landlords are having on the housing crisis.

So please help us with a contribution to supporting award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Every single gesture of support will help us make sure Islington does not become a news desert.

Thank you

Andre Langlois, Editor

Most Read

‘Flames were flying out of the window’: Firefighters tackle blaze in St Luke’s Estate

St Luke's Estate fire. Picture: Christopher Reeves

Hackney men sentenced after man stabbed to death at Islington house party

L-R: Mohammed Musse and Ramani Boreland. Picture: Met Police

“It’s a weird, twilight zone” says Sherlock and League of Gentlemen star Mark Gatiss

Actors Ian Hallard and Mark Gatiss are outside the King's Head Theatre which they are supporting in its fundraising endeavours

Car chased by police collides with woman in Highbury

Met Police stock image. Picture Met Police

Coronavirus: Islington XR activists call on council to make roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians

Islington XR activist used stencils to paint a new cycle lane outside Islington Town Hall in Upper Street. Picture: Islington XR

