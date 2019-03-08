Islington GCSE Results Day 2019: Education chief praises 'hard work, determination and talent' of students

GCSE results day 2019 at Elizabeth Garret Anderson School. Picture: Islington Council Archant

Islington's education chief has hailed the "hard work, determination and talent" of students who got their GCSE results on Thursday last week.

Islington Council analysis of the provisional results shows students have improved on last year, with one in four kids achieving three or more 7 to 9 grades, which are equivalent with A to A** under the new system.

The attainment 8 measure, which shows pupils' average score across eight core subjects, is believed to be above the national average, and the borough's English Baccalaureate grades also improved.

Education boss Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwarz, "Congratulations to everyone in Islington who got their GCSE results. Whether you're going on to A-levels, vocational qualifications or an apprenticeship, the hard work, determination and talent you've shown throughout your course will be a strong foundation for your future success."

The council committed to ensuring every 16-year-old had an offer of training or education on the table on results day.