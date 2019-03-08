Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Islington GCSE Results Day 2019: Education chief praises 'hard work, determination and talent' of students

PUBLISHED: 18:05 27 August 2019

GCSE results day 2019 at Elizabeth Garret Anderson School. Picture: Islington Council

GCSE results day 2019 at Elizabeth Garret Anderson School. Picture: Islington Council

Archant

Islington's education chief has hailed the "hard work, determination and talent" of students who got their GCSE results on Thursday last week.

Islington Council analysis of the provisional results shows students have improved on last year, with one in four kids achieving three or more 7 to 9 grades, which are equivalent with A to A** under the new system.

You may also want to watch:

The attainment 8 measure, which shows pupils' average score across eight core subjects, is believed to be above the national average, and the borough's English Baccalaureate grades also improved.

Education boss Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwarz, "Congratulations to everyone in Islington who got their GCSE results. Whether you're going on to A-levels, vocational qualifications or an apprenticeship, the hard work, determination and talent you've shown throughout your course will be a strong foundation for your future success."

The council committed to ensuring every 16-year-old had an offer of training or education on the table on results day.

Most Read

Arsenal Women 6 Tottenham Hotspur Women 0

Jill Roord of Arsenal scores the first goal for her team during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Islington police recover £3,000 of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and machete in dawn raids

Islington Police found a machete hidden in the bushes of Gillespie Park during a weapon sweep on June 22, 2019. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Housmans Bookshop burgled: Radical Cally store that survived letter bomb looted by thieves who scaled roofs to break in

Housemans Bookshop in Caledonian Road was burgled. Picture: Google Maps

Maintenance work means no down escalator at Archway Tube station until end of the year

Archway station

Mice droppings, dirty crockery and unclean fridges leads to £8,760 bill for King’s Cross cafe

Costa's Cafe in King's Cross Road. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Arsenal Women 6 Tottenham Hotspur Women 0

Jill Roord of Arsenal scores the first goal for her team during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Islington police recover £3,000 of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and machete in dawn raids

Islington Police found a machete hidden in the bushes of Gillespie Park during a weapon sweep on June 22, 2019. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Housmans Bookshop burgled: Radical Cally store that survived letter bomb looted by thieves who scaled roofs to break in

Housemans Bookshop in Caledonian Road was burgled. Picture: Google Maps

Maintenance work means no down escalator at Archway Tube station until end of the year

Archway station

Mice droppings, dirty crockery and unclean fridges leads to £8,760 bill for King’s Cross cafe

Costa's Cafe in King's Cross Road. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Islington GCSE Results Day 2019: Education chief praises ‘hard work, determination and talent’ of students

GCSE results day 2019 at Elizabeth Garret Anderson School. Picture: Islington Council

Councillors call on Sadiq Khan to make all buses at Holloway garage zero emissions models by 2020

A stock image showing a high-polluting Routemaster vehicle at Holloway Bus Garage. Picture: CC BY 2.0 David Howard

Review: Skin In The Game at Old Red Lion Theatre

Skin In The Game at Old Red Lion Theatre. Picture: Stephanie Claire Photography.

Arsenal Women: Montemurro ‘so proud’ of Nobbs

Jordan Nobbs is welcomed back to the Arsenal team after injury by Danielle van de Donk during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

England must stay humble says Saracens’ Vunipola

England's Billy Vunipola
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists