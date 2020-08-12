Search

A Level 2020: Islington students receive results amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 08:00 13 August 2020

A Level exams were cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Pxhere

Students around Islington are anxiously opening their 2020 A Level results this morning.

The coronavirus lockdown has created an unprecedented situation for the teenagers, with exams cancelled and results based on grades predicted by their teachers.

Exam boards are inputting those predicted grades through a process of standardisation with Ofqual, the independent qualifications regulator.

Keep up to date with our liveblog to find out how the pupils fared.

Good luck to all the students.

