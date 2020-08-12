A Level 2020: Islington students receive results amid coronavirus pandemic
PUBLISHED: 08:00 13 August 2020
Archant
Students around Islington are anxiously opening their 2020 A Level results this morning.
The coronavirus lockdown has created an unprecedented situation for the teenagers, with exams cancelled and results based on grades predicted by their teachers.
Exam boards are inputting those predicted grades through a process of standardisation with Ofqual, the independent qualifications regulator.
Keep up to date with our liveblog to find out how the pupils fared.
Schools and pupils can get involved with our liveblog by emailing gazettenews@archant.co.uk.
Alternatively, email reporters on Frances.Berry@archant.co.uk, Holly.Chant@archant.co.uk, or Emma.Bartholomew@archant.co.uk.
Good luck to all the students.
