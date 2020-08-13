Search

A Level 2020: City of London Academy Islington students secure top uni places despite coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 15:13 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 13 August 2020

Hamidullah Fazli picks up his A Level results at the City of London Academy Islington. Picture: Jonathan Perugia/Gaia Visual Ltd

Hamidullah Fazli picks up his A Level results at the City of London Academy Islington. Picture: Jonathan Perugia/Gaia Visual Ltd

Jonathan Perugia/Gaia Visual Ltd

Pupils at the City of London Academy Islington have been praised for “achieving outstanding results in very challenging circumstances”.

Hannah Kinrock is thrilled with her A Level results at the City of London Academy Islington. Picture: Jonathan Perugia/Gaia Visual LtdHannah Kinrock is thrilled with her A Level results at the City of London Academy Islington. Picture: Jonathan Perugia/Gaia Visual Ltd

Headteacher of the school in Prebend Street, Sonia Jacob, said she was “incredibly proud” of the “excellent” A-Level and BTEC results achieved by her sixth form students.

“Most of our sixth form students are progressing to university, where we are sure they will enjoy further academic successes,” she said.

“Their grades are a reflection of their commitment to their studies and their high aspirations for themselves.”

Hannah Kinloch bagged an A* in both English Literature and history and an A in politics, and will go on to study politics and sociology at the University of Sheffield.

Syed Muktadir on A Level results day 2020 at the City of London Academy Islington. Picture: Jonathan Perugia/Gaia Visual LtdSyed Muktadir on A Level results day 2020 at the City of London Academy Islington. Picture: Jonathan Perugia/Gaia Visual Ltd

Lada Sedova passed with an A* in English Language, and three A grades in psychology, sociology and Russian, and now plans to read linguistics at University College London.

And Hamidullah Fazli, who will be going to City, University of London to study economics achieved two B grades and a C.

Ann Holmes, chair of the education board at the City of London Corporation which co-sponsors the school with City, University of London, said: “Over the last few months our teachers and pupils have all had to adjust to new ways of working.

“This has been extremely challenging, but through resilience and dedication they have shown an exceptional response to an unprecedented situation.

“Today’s A Level results are a reflection of the hard work and effort that our students and teachers have put in throughout the academic year.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish each and every pupil the very best of luck for their future.”

