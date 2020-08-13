A Level 2020: St Aloysius’ College pupils shine in an ‘exceptionally challenging year’

Syed and Menhas with Mayor Rakhia Ismail at St Aloysius’ College. Picture: St Aloysius’ College St Aloysius’ College

Pupils at St Aloysius’ College have worked to “overcome the challenges of post-16 preparation” in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, to secure 38% A*-B grades at A level.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Oliver from St Aloysius’ College who achieved AAB and is going on to study television and broadcasting at the University of Plymouth. Picture: St Aloysius’ College Oliver from St Aloysius’ College who achieved AAB and is going on to study television and broadcasting at the University of Plymouth. Picture: St Aloysius’ College

Many students at the boys’ catholic secondary school in Hornsey Lane, Highgate, have accepted places at top universities, including the prestigious Russell Group Universities.

Associate headteacher, Andy English said the results “have provided a platform on which students can build a

successful future”.

You may also want to watch:

“Although it is difficult to compare with results from last year, it is pleasing that our results continue to be above local and national outcomes. Progress measures at the school remain strong.

Mayor of Islington Rakhia Ismail, Islington Council’s executive member for children, young people and families Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz and Carmel Littleton, the director for children’s services in Islington, celebrate with students at the school this morning.

Cllr Comer-Schwartz saidL “It is wonderful to see the continued progress of the students at St Aloysius’ College, especially at this challenging time. It’s clear that through the hard work and support of staff the whole school have reason to be very proud”.

Students who secured outstanding results included Oliver Langton who achieved AAB and will go on to study television and broadcasting at the University of Portsmouth and Kai Appleby who achieved ABB and will study psychology and biology at Newcastle University. Jacky Lee achieved A* A B and will study animation at University of Hertfordshire and Zain Jivraj achieved AAB and will study law at Warwick University.

Zain from St Aloysius’ College who achieved AAB and will go on to study law at Warwick University. Picture: St Aloysius’ College Zain from St Aloysius’ College who achieved AAB and will go on to study law at Warwick University. Picture: St Aloysius’ College

Ms Littleton congratulated all staff and students on their great success and “continued excellent trajectory in an exceptionally challenging year”.