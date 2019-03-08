A-level results day 2019: Central Foundation Boys' School pupils get incredible 85% A* to C grades

Central Foundation Boys' School A-level results day 2019. Picture: Central Foundation Boys' School Archant

Central Foundation Boys' School is celebrating its students' excellent achievements across both A-level and vocational subjects, with 83 per cent of grades at A* to C.

The Cowper Street school's pass rate was 99pc and 52pc of grades are between A* to B, while 29pc are A* to A.

Students taking vocational subjects also excelled, with 89pc earning a merit of above, equivalent to a C or more at A-level, and 68pc of grades at distinction or distinction* , which is comparable to A or A* at A-level.

Headteacher Jamie Brownhill said: "We are delighted with the students' exam outcomes and the university and apprenticeship placements they have secured.

"These are the result of the hard work of the students and the support they have received from our skilled and committed group of teachers."