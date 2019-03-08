Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

A-level results day 2019: Central Foundation Boys' School pupils get incredible 85% A* to C grades

PUBLISHED: 14:21 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 15 August 2019

Central Foundation Boys' School A-level results day 2019. Picture: Central Foundation Boys' School

Central Foundation Boys' School A-level results day 2019. Picture: Central Foundation Boys' School

Archant

Central Foundation Boys' School is celebrating its students' excellent achievements across both A-level and vocational subjects, with 83 per cent of grades at A* to C.

The Cowper Street school's pass rate was 99pc and 52pc of grades are between A* to B, while 29pc are A* to A.

You may also want to watch:

Students taking vocational subjects also excelled, with 89pc earning a merit of above, equivalent to a C or more at A-level, and 68pc of grades at distinction or distinction* , which is comparable to A or A* at A-level.

Headteacher Jamie Brownhill said: "We are delighted with the students' exam outcomes and the university and apprenticeship placements they have secured.

"These are the result of the hard work of the students and the support they have received from our skilled and committed group of teachers."

Most Read

National Hemp Service: Jeremy Corbyn’s son to open UK’s first ‘all hemp’ shop in Stroud Green Road

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Famous topiary elephant in Finsbury Park loses its head in crash

A vehicle crashed into a topiary elephant in Ambler Road last night. Picture: Martin Evans @evansma

‘I thought I was going to get stabbed’: Teen robbed at knifepoint near Islington Police Station claims cop car didn’t stop to help

Police failed to stop when a mugging victim tried to flag them down Picture: Ken Mears

Killers were ‘screaming and laughing’ before stabbing Islington teen to death in Camden

A police van outside the Queens Head and Artichoke pub. Picture: Sam Volpe

‘Major victory for private tenants’: Islington letting agency billed more than £40,000 in UK’s first prosecution of its kind

Lifestyle Club Ltd operated from an address in White Lion Street but was registered in Green Lanes. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

National Hemp Service: Jeremy Corbyn’s son to open UK’s first ‘all hemp’ shop in Stroud Green Road

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Famous topiary elephant in Finsbury Park loses its head in crash

A vehicle crashed into a topiary elephant in Ambler Road last night. Picture: Martin Evans @evansma

‘I thought I was going to get stabbed’: Teen robbed at knifepoint near Islington Police Station claims cop car didn’t stop to help

Police failed to stop when a mugging victim tried to flag them down Picture: Ken Mears

Killers were ‘screaming and laughing’ before stabbing Islington teen to death in Camden

A police van outside the Queens Head and Artichoke pub. Picture: Sam Volpe

‘Major victory for private tenants’: Islington letting agency billed more than £40,000 in UK’s first prosecution of its kind

Lifestyle Club Ltd operated from an address in White Lion Street but was registered in Green Lanes. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)

North Middlesex focused and ready for battle against Richmond

Max Harris of North Middlesex helped his team defeat Richmond in the T20 Cup earlier this year (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Cricket: Sowter wants more red-ball success at Middlesex

Nathan Sowter in bowling action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A-level results day 2019: Central Foundation Boys’ School pupils get incredible 85% A* to C grades

Central Foundation Boys' School A-level results day 2019. Picture: Central Foundation Boys' School

A-level results day 2019: St Aloysius’ College celebrates ‘fantastic’ results

Sameer Hamza celebrates getting his A-levels at St Aloysius College. Picture: St Aloysius College
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists