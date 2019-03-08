Gallery

A-level results day 2019: City and Islington College students bag spots at Cambridge and other top universities

City and Islington College students on A-level results day 2019. Picture: Joshua Thurston © Joshua Thurston - All Rights Reserved

City and Islington College students bagged places at Cambridge and a host of other top universities today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

City and Islington College students on A-level results day 2019. Picture: Joshua Thurston City and Islington College students on A-level results day 2019. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Pupils at the Goswell Road school have achieved a 94 per cent pass rate in their A-levels, with a 33pc jump in those achieving A* grades compared with last year.

Chakira Alin, 18, is heading to the University of Cambridge to study English after getting two A*s in sociology and history and an A in English literature.

She said: "I'm so happy because all the stress has paid off, and I got my grades for university. I felt really apprehensive over the past few days but it's all done now and I'm delighted."

Camay Davis-McCauley, 18, got As in English and media studies and a B in psychology and is heading to the University of Sussex to study journalism.

City and Islington College students on A-level results day 2019. Picture: Joshua Thurston City and Islington College students on A-level results day 2019. Picture: Joshua Thurston

You may also want to watch:

"If you have a passion for your subject you will enjoy it," he said. "I had good teachers as well and they really supported us."

Aaron Cuthbertson, 18, will be going on to do a degree apprenticeship in software engineering with Queen Mary University of London after achieving three A*s in maths, further maths and computer science.

He said: "I'm very pleased with my results. It doesn't get much better. I felt as confident as you can during the exams. I just tried to stay focus on the content and worry about the results later."

City and Islington College students on A-level results day 2019. Picture: Joshua Thurston City and Islington College students on A-level results day 2019. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Gian Sanghera-Warren, 18, is going to Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance after gaining three A*s in English, history and philosophy and an A in drama.

He said: "I'm feeling great. I wasn't expecting it, so I'm pleasantly surprised. The pressure really came this morning.

"I really enjoyed my time at CANDI. I've enjoyed meeting all the new people and I found the more in-depth study I found really enriching. The relationships I had with all my teachers were really positive."

Vice principal Tracy Stuart said: "We are delighted to celebrate our student success today. Many students across the College will be embarking on new career paths at some of the best universities in the country. We are incredibly proud of all our students."