A-level results day 2019: Education chief 'exceptionally proud' as students better last year's exam results

PUBLISHED: 17:45 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 15 August 2019

Highbury Fields School on A-level results day with (L-R) Mayor of Islington, Cllr Rakhia Ismail; Iris Britwum; Maryam Begum; Luiza Sommariva; Jenna Cahusac de Caux; Begum Aksu; Executive member for Children, Young People & Families, Councillor Kaya Comer-Schwartz. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Islington students have made the borough "exceptionally proud" by improving on last year's A-level results.

Provisional results suggest there's been a 1.4 per cent increase in A* to B grades and a 4pc boost in A* to C marks.

The statistics also indicate there's been a 1.2pc increase in pupils passing their exams compared with the local authorities final figures from 2018.

Islington's education chief Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz said: "Well done to all the young people who got their AS and A-Level results today. Getting to this point is an achievement you should be exceptionally proud of.

"The fact that Islington students' results continue to improve despite a national downturn is a real testament to the hard work of the students and the support of their teachers, families and friends."

Across the UK, the number of students securing the top A* to A marks in their A-levels dropped to its lowest level in 12 years.

