A-level results day 2019: North Bridge House Canonbury honours 'hard work of students and staff'

North Bridge House Canonbury A-level results day. Picture: North Bridge House Canonbury Archant

A private school in Canonbury is lauding its students A-level results, after 32 per cent of pupils achieved A* to A grades and 57pc of kids got A*-B.

North Bridge House Canonbury students did the school proud, with 40pc of English literature students and 44pc of its biology cohort gaining A* or A grades. The Canonbury Place school pointed out these percentages are nearly double the national average, and that all its students have earned spots at Russel Group universities.

Outgoing headteacher Jonathan Taylor said: "These results, across a wide range of academic and creative subjects, are testimony to the hard work of both students and staff.

"I have always been immensely proud of our attainment as non-selective school, with students typically exceeding predicted grades and achieving more than they thought possible at the outset.

"I could not have hoped for better results for our founding cohort who are now celebrating one in three A*/A grades in just five years."