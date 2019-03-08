Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

A-level results day 2019: North Bridge House Canonbury honours 'hard work of students and staff'

PUBLISHED: 16:19 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 15 August 2019

North Bridge House Canonbury A-level results day. Picture: North Bridge House Canonbury

North Bridge House Canonbury A-level results day. Picture: North Bridge House Canonbury

Archant

A private school in Canonbury is lauding its students A-level results, after 32 per cent of pupils achieved A* to A grades and 57pc of kids got A*-B.

North Bridge House Canonbury students got their A-levels today. Picture: North Bridge House CanonburyNorth Bridge House Canonbury students got their A-levels today. Picture: North Bridge House Canonbury

North Bridge House Canonbury students did the school proud, with 40pc of English literature students and 44pc of its biology cohort gaining A* or A grades. The Canonbury Place school pointed out these percentages are nearly double the national average, and that all its students have earned spots at Russel Group universities.

You may also want to watch:

Outgoing headteacher Jonathan Taylor said: "These results, across a wide range of academic and creative subjects, are testimony to the hard work of both students and staff.

"I have always been immensely proud of our attainment as non-selective school, with students typically exceeding predicted grades and achieving more than they thought possible at the outset.

North Bridge House Canonbury students got their A-levels today. Picture: North Bridge House CanonburyNorth Bridge House Canonbury students got their A-levels today. Picture: North Bridge House Canonbury

"I could not have hoped for better results for our founding cohort who are now celebrating one in three A*/A grades in just five years."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

National Hemp Service: Jeremy Corbyn’s son to open UK’s first ‘all hemp’ shop in Stroud Green Road

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Famous topiary elephant in Finsbury Park loses its head in crash

A vehicle crashed into a topiary elephant in Ambler Road last night. Picture: Martin Evans @evansma

‘I thought I was going to get stabbed’: Teen robbed at knifepoint near Islington Police Station claims cop car didn’t stop to help

Police failed to stop when a mugging victim tried to flag them down Picture: Ken Mears

Killers were ‘screaming and laughing’ before stabbing Islington teen to death in Camden

A police van outside the Queens Head and Artichoke pub. Picture: Sam Volpe

‘Major victory for private tenants’: Islington letting agency billed more than £40,000 in UK’s first prosecution of its kind

Lifestyle Club Ltd operated from an address in White Lion Street but was registered in Green Lanes. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

National Hemp Service: Jeremy Corbyn’s son to open UK’s first ‘all hemp’ shop in Stroud Green Road

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Famous topiary elephant in Finsbury Park loses its head in crash

A vehicle crashed into a topiary elephant in Ambler Road last night. Picture: Martin Evans @evansma

‘I thought I was going to get stabbed’: Teen robbed at knifepoint near Islington Police Station claims cop car didn’t stop to help

Police failed to stop when a mugging victim tried to flag them down Picture: Ken Mears

Killers were ‘screaming and laughing’ before stabbing Islington teen to death in Camden

A police van outside the Queens Head and Artichoke pub. Picture: Sam Volpe

‘Major victory for private tenants’: Islington letting agency billed more than £40,000 in UK’s first prosecution of its kind

Lifestyle Club Ltd operated from an address in White Lion Street but was registered in Green Lanes. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)

North Middlesex focused and ready for battle against Richmond

Max Harris of North Middlesex helped his team defeat Richmond in the T20 Cup earlier this year (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Cricket: Sowter wants more red-ball success at Middlesex

Nathan Sowter in bowling action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A-level results day 2019: City and Islington College students bag spots at Cambridge and other top universities

City and Islington College students on A-level results day 2019. Picture: Joshua Thurston

A-level results day 2019: Central Foundation Boys’ School pupils get incredible 85% A* to C grades

Central Foundation Boys' School A-level results day 2019. Picture: Central Foundation Boys' School
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists