A-level results day 2019: St Aloysius' College celebrates 'fantastic' results

PUBLISHED: 13:44 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 15 August 2019

Sameer Hamza celebrates getting his A-levels at St Aloysius College. Picture: St Aloysius College

Archant

St Aloysius' College is celebrating "fantastic" A-level results today, after 29 per cent of pupils got A to B.

Iona Papa celebrates getting his A-levels at St Aloysius College. Picture: St Aloysius CollegeIona Papa celebrates getting his A-levels at St Aloysius College. Picture: St Aloysius College

Pupils at the Catholic boys' school, in Hornsey Lane, also improved on last year's A to C grades, and 100pc of kids got A to E.

The school also got stellar maths results, with 30pc A* to A grades, while 75pc of chemistry kids and 50pc of Spanish students got A* to B.

Sameer Hamza achieved A*, A, B, B and will read biomedical sciences at Queen Mary; William Sousa secured grades A, A, B and will study Spanish at University College London; Ioanna Papa achieved A, A, B, C and will do maths and computer sciences at Queen Mary, whilst Anthony O'Malley, who secured A, B, B, will read history at Birmingham University.

Anthony O'Malley celebrates getting his A-levels at St Aloysius College. Picture: St Aloysius CollegeAnthony O'Malley celebrates getting his A-levels at St Aloysius College. Picture: St Aloysius College

Executive head Jane Heffernan said: "It is tremendously rewarding to see the hard work of staff and students come together to secure these fantastic outcomes."

