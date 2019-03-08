Search

A-level results 2019: Highbury Grove students celebrate as strong results propel them to 'next chapter'

PUBLISHED: 12:07 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 15 August 2019

Students at City of London Academy Highbury Grove celebrate their getting their A-levels. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Students at City of London Academy Highbury Grove celebrate their getting their A-levels. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Archant

The principal of Highbury Grove has hailed the consistent academic success of her students, as 97 per cent passed their A-levels and 67pc of kids got A* to C.

City of London Academy Highbury Grove principal Aimee Lyall on A-level results day 2019. Picture: Lucas CumiskeyCity of London Academy Highbury Grove principal Aimee Lyall on A-level results day 2019. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Aimee Lyall, who runs the secondary school academy in Highbury Grove, said this cohort has "worked really hard" to achieve their results, with more than a third earning grades A* to B.

But the principal is already looking to the future, as a new school building due for completion by September means they can increase their intake and, hopefully, continue to excel.

Ms Lyall told the Gazette: "The sixth form has been successful for a number of years and will continue to be.

"We have a new building opening up in September, so we intend to grow and continue to build on our success.

Deniz Ozturk of City of London Academy Highbury Grove, celebrates her A-level results in 2019. Picture: Lucas CumiskeyDeniz Ozturk of City of London Academy Highbury Grove, celebrates her A-level results in 2019. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

"A number of students are the first generation in their family's going to university, so the support we can offer in terms of [helping] them with their applications is really important."

Shania Rankin, 18, celebrated her stellar A*, A and B grades this morning, as she's secured a place at her first choice University of Birmingham to study Geography.

"I'm so happy and excited," she told the Gazette. "I was stressing about it all summer but it has worked out. I've been [at the school] since years seven, so I feel I've been here a long time and have grown and I'm ready for the next chapter."

Carrie Lewis, of City of London Academy Highbury Grove, celebrates her A-level results in 2019. Picture: Lucas CumiskeyCarrie Lewis, of City of London Academy Highbury Grove, celebrates her A-level results in 2019. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Deniz Ozturk, 19, who bagged an A and two Bs, cried with joy when she opened her results and realised she'd secured a place at her first choice City, University of London to study psychology.

She told the Gazette: "I really didn't expect it at all but my teachers told me I could do it. The teachers here are really supportive and helpful. Seeing the paper, I started crying and my mum started crying as well."

Elsewhere, Carrie Lewis, 18, got A*s in maths and further maths and a B in physics, meaning she's off to study maths at Durham University.

Mila Fairhurst, 18, got two C's and a D and is going to study international relations at Lincoln University. She's been inspired to pursue a carer in youth justice after taking a sociology A-level.

Elle Tyler of City of London Academy Highbury Grove, was due to collect her BTEC results but they're not being released for a few days. Picture: Lucas CumiskeyElle Tyler of City of London Academy Highbury Grove, was due to collect her BTEC results but they're not being released for a few days. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

But Elle Tyler, also 18, was left frustrated when she arrived at school expecting her art and design BTEC grade, only to find out that results won't be published for a few days.

Last year, 98pc of the school's students passed their A-levels, with 80pc getting A* to C grades.

