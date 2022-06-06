News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Education

Arsenal: Islington school featured in video to launch 2022/23 shirt

Logo Icon

Katarina Spisak

Published: 4:21 PM June 6, 2022
The school's fencing club in the video

The school's fencing club in the video - Credit: Arsenal

Islington school New North Academy has partnered with Arsenal FC as part of a project to showcase diversity. 

The primary features in a video which shows off sports clubs across north and east London as part of the football club's outreach work. 

The YouTube film is also a launch for the 2022/23 home shirt.

At the school, pupils can get involved with football and the year 5 and 6 are trained by the local semi-professional coaches from Hackney Wick Football Club.

But headteacher Kath Sewell said the video showed New North Academy's fencing club. 

“New North Academy is a great school located in the heart of a vibrant community," she said.

"We are always keen to celebrate the individuality of our area. We really enjoyed being part of such a wonderful project that showcased the great facilities that we have to offer, and I am delighted that the children had a great time taking part."

Arsenal FC
Football
Islington News

Don't Miss

A street party commemorating the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012

Platinum Jubilee: All the road closures in Islington

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
The pensioner who was critically injured in a Newham collision has died

Metropolitan Police

Pedestrian dies after fatal road sweeper lorry crash

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Application approved for 634-638 Holloway Road, N19 3NU

London Live News

Homes under the Planner: Schemes lodged, approved or refused in Islington

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has issued a weather warning

London Live News

Yellow warning issued by Met Office for London and south East England

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon