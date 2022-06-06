Arsenal: Islington school featured in video to launch 2022/23 shirt
Katarina Spisak
- Credit: Arsenal
Islington school New North Academy has partnered with Arsenal FC as part of a project to showcase diversity.
The primary features in a video which shows off sports clubs across north and east London as part of the football club's outreach work.
The YouTube film is also a launch for the 2022/23 home shirt.
At the school, pupils can get involved with football and the year 5 and 6 are trained by the local semi-professional coaches from Hackney Wick Football Club.
But headteacher Kath Sewell said the video showed New North Academy's fencing club.
“New North Academy is a great school located in the heart of a vibrant community," she said.
"We are always keen to celebrate the individuality of our area. We really enjoyed being part of such a wonderful project that showcased the great facilities that we have to offer, and I am delighted that the children had a great time taking part."