Arsenal: Islington school featured in video to launch 2022/23 shirt

The school's fencing club in the video - Credit: Arsenal

Islington school New North Academy has partnered with Arsenal FC as part of a project to showcase diversity.

The primary features in a video which shows off sports clubs across north and east London as part of the football club's outreach work.

The YouTube film is also a launch for the 2022/23 home shirt.

At the school, pupils can get involved with football and the year 5 and 6 are trained by the local semi-professional coaches from Hackney Wick Football Club.

But headteacher Kath Sewell said the video showed New North Academy's fencing club.

“New North Academy is a great school located in the heart of a vibrant community," she said.

"We are always keen to celebrate the individuality of our area. We really enjoyed being part of such a wonderful project that showcased the great facilities that we have to offer, and I am delighted that the children had a great time taking part."