Award-winning Holloway pupil named Cezanne has 'eat your veg' artwork displayed at City Hall

Cezanne Demay, of Grafton Primary School in Eburne Road, received the Fourth Plinth Schools Award at a special City Hall ceremony last week, accompanied by his parents, sister and teachers. He won first prize in his category of kids aged five to seven across London for his entry, EAT YOUR VEG. Cezannes art teacher Tessa Garland said: Every child does a piece of artwork. Cezannes work caught my eye for his bold and energetic drawing. I loved the simple shapes and colours and the great message of eat your vegetables. His work has been enlarged and displayed alongside the other award winners at City Hall. Grafton head Nitsa Sergides said: We are absolutely thrilled for Cezanne. This is a well-deserved prize for a talented young boy whose art shows great promise! The awards aim to get children creating art.