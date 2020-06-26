Islington man’s blog has helped people with autism through unpredictability of the coronavirus crisis

A young man is helping to inspire other young people with autism through the unsettling coronavirus crisis by writing a weekly blog.

Billy Chandler was asked to write the weekly online diary by his former teacher Elena Vidal, head of sixth form at The Courtyard in Liverpool Road, Holloway, about how the pandemic is affecting him.

For the past three months he has been giving his readers regular updates about what he has been doing and sharing his thoughts.

The young actor has found it a helpful means to connect to himself and others, and he has given his former teachers at the specialist school for pupils aged 14-19 with autism, an insight into how the current situation is affecting young people with autism.

People with autism spectrum disorder tend to prefer structure and routine, and the extreme anxiety that unpredictability can trigger can result in withdrawal, repetitive behaviors, tantrums, or aggression.

Billy has found the blog has given him something to look forward to every week, and has been a way to open up about how he is feeling.

“If I’m feeling down, annoyed, frustrated, any negative feeling you can think of, writing the blog would help calm me down, would lift any negativity I have off my shoulders,” he said.

“I even have people I know go to the website to see each new blog without me posting the link which warms my heart, and reminds me that this blog is actually really important to some people.”

Ms Vidal has found the pandemic has been “a learning journey”. “There have been many unexpected things that we had to get through, get our heads around, and manage the best we can while keeping strong and staying positive,” she said.

“This is a difficult task for a neurotypical person, and for a person with autism is even harder.

While uncertainty over supermarket shortages to adapting a new lifestyle under lockdown has raised anxiety, confusion and meltdowns, Ms Vidal has also noted that self-isolation has helped young people to connect more with themselves and their families.

Billy’s blog has helped their young people “realise they are not alone”.

“They get what Billy says, they understand his way of thinking and he is inspiring them to do other activities, keeping strong and staying positive,” said Ms Vidal.

“And the positive outcome of all this, is raising autism awareness and understanding.”

Read the blog at smmathecourtyard.org/pupil-zone/covid-19/diary-of-a-former-courtyard-student-how-im-coping-with-covid-19/

