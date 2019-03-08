Book launch at London Metropolitan University cancelled over publisher Altaforte's far-right links

London Metropolitan University's campus in Holloway. The university has announced plans to move all of its faculties onto one new campus, for the first time in its 170-year history. Picture: London Metropolitan University Archant

A publisher linked to an Italian far-right group had a book launch cancelled at the last minute by London Metropolitan University.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Horrified to discover that the "book launch" we agreed to host last minute is for a neo-Nazi group. Obviously we had no idea. As soon as we were informed (phone call) we refused to serve them any more. TBC — The Lamb (@thelambpub) July 25, 2019

Altaforte had booked a room at the Holloway Road campus for the July 25 event promoting a book on rightwing deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini.

In Islington for the event were author Chiara Giannini, a journalist, and Altaforte founder Francesco Polacchi, an activist for fascist party Casapound who openly calls himself a fascist.

It was to be hosted by UK Casapound offshoot Vortex Londinium, but London Met got wind of the booking and stopped it an hour before it was due to start, saying it breached its "anti-discrimination policy."

A university spokesperson explained: "The event was arranged by an external company that has no affiliation with the university and was hiring space in our building as a private client. We are reviewing our due diligence process for venue hire."

Further to last tweet we will be donating all proceeds from the drinks bought by these people to @hopenothate . We are very grateful to the caller who let us know what was happening. — The Lamb (@thelambpub) July 25, 2019

Vortex was able to hold the launch at The Lamb pub nearby, but when staff there were informed about the nature of the event it stopped serving the 25 or so guests.

Afterwards the pub wrote on Twitter its staff were "horrified", and vowed to donate proceeds from the drinks bought to anti-fascist group Hope Not Hate.

The event had also been billed as a discussion on the "censorship attempt to the freedom of speech in Italy", in the wake of Altaforte being banned from Turin book fair Il Salone del Libro in May, where it was promoting the same book.

It's stall was dismantled at the request of local government after protests, and days after Mr Polacchi had told Italian news agency ANSA: "I am a fascist. Anti-fascism is the real ill of this country."

You may also want to watch:

After the university cancellation, Vortex Londinium wrote on its Facebook page: "Despite the fact that, thanks to the usual threats and crook-style intimidations received, the space booked for the conference at the Metropolitan University was denied one hour before the start, we made it. A few yards from the original venue, in a better place. As usual we defy censorship and win."

The post also criticised the "political walking deads" - anti-fascist group ANPI. The group, formed by the Italian resistance in the Second World War, regularly campaigns against Casapound.

Simone Rossi, chair of Anpi's London branch, said: "The fact a far right Italian organisation [Vortex] feels the need to set up a base in London is clearly worrying.

"Especially when it is attached to a group [Casapound] that calls its members "third millennium fascists" and appears intent on using London as a platform to establish links with similar minded organisation in the rest of Europe.

"As for the book, the fact it is being published by an editor who is a self-proclaimed fascist and calls Mussolini the best statesman Italy has had is equally a matter for concern.

"Fascism is not an idea, is a crime. It's fascism that doesn't allow for pluralism of ideas and freedom of expression."

Vortex, who were seen handing out leaflets at Clerkenwell's Little Italy parade last year, claimed the cancellation would have "consequences".

Ms Giannini also reportedly told Italian press she and the publisher would submit a claim for damages.

The university said it couldn't comment on any legal dispute.

Vortex Londinium and Altaforte have been contacted for comment.