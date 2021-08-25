Bookmark reading charity looks to recruit Islington volunteers
- Credit: frsphoto.co
A literacy charity is looking to recruit volunteers to support youngsters with their reading as the new school term begins.
Volunteers with Bookmark in Islington can visit local schools for reading sessions, or, if volunteering online suits them better it can all be done from a home computer or laptop.
People are asked to commit to two 30-minute sessions a week for six weeks, with a child aged five to nine. Volunteers receive full training and support and can select their session times to fit their schedule, using the charity's own app.
A spokesperson said: "School disruption because of the Covid pandemic has had a dramatic impact on some children’s reading in the last year, with primary school children losing on average two months’ progress, and some children much more.
"Volunteers can help children catch up by volunteering face-to-face in a local primary school, or by volunteering online.
"Helping a child to learn to read is hugely rewarding and there’s never been a better time to get involved."
Find out more at bookmarkreading.org.
