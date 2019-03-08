Cally's 'next Mark Zuckerberg': Copenhagen Youth Project alumni in LA working with Snapchat

Ahmed Faid pictured at Snapchat HQ in LA. Picture: Stephen Griffith Archant

A Cally youngster dubbed "the next Mark Zuckerberg" is hunkered down at Snapchat's Los Angeles HQ perfecting his "socially-powered mobile video platform".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ahmed Faid pictured at Snapchat HQ in LA. Picture: Stephen Griffith Ahmed Faid pictured at Snapchat HQ in LA. Picture: Stephen Griffith

Former Copenhagen Primary School and St Aloysius' College student Ahmed Faid, 23, is working on his Dose of Society concept on the other side of the Atlantic and will soon seek investment to take it to the next level.

Ahmed started attending the Copenhagen Youth Project (CYP) when he was seven. Last month he travelled to LA with his mentor Stephen Griffith in tow for support, to pitch to Snapchat.

He's since bested hundreds of other digital entrepreneurs to make the final 10 in a competition and been given an undisclosed, but "substantial", investment to develop his brand over the next three moths, before he gets to tout it to more investors.

You may also want to watch:

CYP project director Stephen said: "He is a very positive, strong willed, resilient person and he's got all the qualities to really make a success of himself, and he already has done. Very few people have achieved that level of success in his generation around here, so even now he has done an amazing feat."

He likened Ahmed's story to an anecdote about how Wayne Rooney signed his first professional contract with Everton, aged 17, and went out to play football with friends. "In years to come he could be the next Mark Zuckerberg," said Stephen. "One day in LA the next day kicking ball in Coram's Fields with his mates."

Dose of Society is described as "a socially-powered mobile video platform for fresh, unheard voices with a mission to share amazing stories from real people; talk about challenging subjects and take conversations out of the usual silos."

Since launching in 2017, its videos has topped more than 18million views and some 40,000 followers across different social media accounts.

The videos are mainly interviews, asking people on the street what they think of subjects like Brexit, Trump, Islamophobia and climate change.

Ahmed's success is also having a "trickle down" effect on other young people at CYP, who now want to emulate his "amazing" feats.