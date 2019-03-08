City of London Academy rated Outstanding by Ofsted

L to R: Masie Smith, Darcy-Ann Crowther, Joe Clare, George Ward, Yasmin McKay, and Eniola Dada, jump for joy after receiving their GCSE results, at City of London Academy Islingto in 2017. Picture: Catherine Davison Catherine Davison

City of London Academy Islington has been given the best rated Outstanding by Ofsted – the highest possible grade.

The school in Prebend Street was recognised for “leaving no child behind”, its outstanding outcomes and its exceptional pupil progress.

Inspectors who visited last month found “teachers use information about their pupils to plan excellent lessons” and “they facilitate pupils' learning by providing outstanding guidance.”

The report said since head Clare Verga arrived in 2012, CoLAI has been transformed and rated leadership and management Outstanding.

Ms Verga said: “I am delighted that we have been recognised as an outstanding academy in the work we do in serving our young people.

“It has been a journey of transformation at City of London Academy Islington and I am exceptionally proud of all students and staff for their contribution and hard work as an outstanding school.”

The school, run by the City of London Corporation and City, University of London, was given a Good rating in 2014, the second best grade.