Coronavirus: Islington Council tells schools not to rush to hit ‘arbitrary deadlines set by ministers’ for taking more pupils

Cllr Richard Watts, leader of Islington Council, speaking at a Fair Futures Commission meeting at Arts and Media School Islington. Photo by Em Fitzgerald Em Fitzgerald

Islington Council has “strongly advised” schools against “rushing” to reopen to more pupils to “hit arbitrary deadlines set by ministers” as the coronavirus lockdown is gradually eased.

The government wants primary schools in Islington and across the UK to reopen as early as June 1, with kids in reception, Year 1 and Year 6 returning first. At secondary school and college, Years 10 and 12 would return first.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson says this is “based on the best scientific advice”, and it will be a “cautious, phased return”.

But Islington Council leader Richard Watts released a statement on Wednesday, March 20, saying: “The recently announced government plans to ask schools to reopen to more pupils on 1 of June have been met with genuine and grave concern from parents, teaching staff and the wider public.

“The council has given advice to schools that goes beyond the inadequate advice currently published by the government, to support each school each school to make the right decisions about when to take more pupils in a way that priorities safety of children, teaching staff and families.”

Cllr Watts says there is “clear” legal advice that the decision to open each school to more pupils rests with their governing bodies.

The Gazette has asked to see this legal advice.

Cllr Watts added: “We don’t support rushing to hit arbitrary deadlines set by ministers, and have strongly advised schools against doing this.

“The decision taken by the governing body on the phased return, will vary depending on the circumstances of each individual school with health and safety of the whole school community being the top priority.

“In Islington, there is a large number of multi-generational families and families with vulnerable adults, often living in over-crowded conditions, where social distancing at home is simply not an option. It is absolutely right the final choice on whether a child attends school, sits with the families who can ensure older or more vulnerable family members are kept safe.”

He says the council won’t take enforcement action against parents or guardians who want to keep their kids at home for the remainder of the academic year for safety reasons.

Teaching unions have also said they don’t believe children and staff can return safely by June 1.

But Mr Williams says tests are already available to teaching staff, and will be rolled out for kids and families who need them by June 1.

At the government’s daily Downing Street briefing on Saturday, Mr Williamson said: “There are some who would like to delay the wider opening of schools but there is a consequence to this.

“The longer that schools are closed the more children miss out. Teachers know this. Teachers know that there are children out there that have not spoken or played with another child of their own age for two months.

“They know there are children from difficult or very unhappy homes for whom school is the happiest moment in their week and it’s also the safest place for them to be.”