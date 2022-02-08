News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Education

'We are working quickly': Dallington School responds to failed Ofsted

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 6:08 PM February 8, 2022
Dallington School in Dallington Street. Picture: Google Maps

Dallington School in Dallington Street. Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Archant

An Islington school has committed to ‘working quickly’ to resolving issues after failing its latest Ofsted inspection.

Dallington School, which charges £11,490 to £14,490 per year to day pupils, dropped from ‘outstanding’ to ‘requires improvement’.

Ofsted judged it to ‘require improvement’ for the key inspection areas of ‘personal development,’ and ‘leadership and management’.

The school was found to have failings at leadership level and not have a relationships, sex and health education (RSE) policy. 

A Dallington statement said: “Following the recent report on Dallington School, we thank Ofsted for recognising our school's 'ambitious, broad curriculum'.

“We recognise the areas for development and are working to quickly resolve them. Our RSE curriculum has been launched with our parents and we look forward to continuing to work in partnership with them on this journey.

“We have a rich, culturally diverse school community at Dallington and, with our unique cross-curricular approach, our children have many opportunities to understand and value different cultural traditions through our creative, topic-based curriculum.” 

Islington News
North London News

Don't Miss

Alex Smith, 16, was fatally stabbed on August 12 last year.

London Live News

Old Bailey: Pair accused of murdering Islington teen Alex Smith in Camden

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Google's KGX1 campus is taking shape at King's Cross 

Gallery

The Google behemoth emerging from King's Cross

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Rowena Champion on her bike. 

Investor puts in last minute £50k to Islington green fund

Julia Gregory Local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Dallington School in Dallington Street. Picture: Google Maps

Education News

Ofsted find Dallington School 'requires improvement'

William Mata

Author Picture Icon