'We are working quickly': Dallington School responds to failed Ofsted

An Islington school has committed to ‘working quickly’ to resolving issues after failing its latest Ofsted inspection.

Dallington School, which charges £11,490 to £14,490 per year to day pupils, dropped from ‘outstanding’ to ‘requires improvement’.

Ofsted judged it to ‘require improvement’ for the key inspection areas of ‘personal development,’ and ‘leadership and management’.

The school was found to have failings at leadership level and not have a relationships, sex and health education (RSE) policy.

A Dallington statement said: “Following the recent report on Dallington School, we thank Ofsted for recognising our school's 'ambitious, broad curriculum'.

“We recognise the areas for development and are working to quickly resolve them. Our RSE curriculum has been launched with our parents and we look forward to continuing to work in partnership with them on this journey.

“We have a rich, culturally diverse school community at Dallington and, with our unique cross-curricular approach, our children have many opportunities to understand and value different cultural traditions through our creative, topic-based curriculum.”