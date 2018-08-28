Islington’s Highbury Fields and Central Foundation Boys’ ‘well above average’ in Progress 8 performance scores

Sinit Mehreteab, Muna Nuur, Fahmida Aktar, and Rebecca Solomon celebrate their results at Highbury Fields School. Picture; Siorna Ashby Archant

Highbury Fields School and Central Foundation Boys’ School are leading the way for Islington in the national Progress 8 performance charts.

Students at Central Foundation Boys' School. Photo Central Foundation Boys' School Students at Central Foundation Boys' School. Photo Central Foundation Boys' School

Today (Thursday) the Department for Education (DforE) published secondary school league tables, featuring the results of students sitting GCSEs in English and maths last year.

The tables use raw GCSE results and a raft of data from the DforE to evaluate how well pupils progress in a school since starting in secondary school and sitting their exams – resulting in Progress 8 and Attainment 8 scores.

Progress 8 scores are centred around 0, with most schools within the range of -1 to +1. The data shows how many schools have missed the government’s floor standard of -0.1.

With a Progress 8 Score of +0.76, the value added score of pupils at Highbury Fields from primary school to GCSE is the highest in Hackney, while Central Foundation (0.7) is the second highest.

Overall performance at end of key stage 4 in 2018 (Progress 8):

‘Well above average’:

Highbury Fields School: 0.76

Central Foundation Boys’ School: 0.7

‘Above average’:

City of London Academy, Islington: 0.45

St Mary Magdalene Academy: 0.37

City of London Academy, Highbury Grove: 0.32

Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School: 0.24

‘Average’:

City of London Academy, Highgate Hill: 0.06

St Aloysius College: 0.06

‘Below average’:

Arts and Media School Islington: -0.31

‘Well below average’:

Holloway School: -0.72

St Mary Magdalene Academy: The Courtyard: -1.53

No data is available for independent schools or schools which did not have pupils sit GCSEs this year.