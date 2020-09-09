Search

Elthorne Pride’s virtual summer school helps equip pupils for year ahead post-coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:07 09 September 2020

Donaleen Johnson, virtual school co-ordinator, a summer school pupil, and Sandi Phillips, chair of Elthorne Pride

Donaleen Johnson, virtual school co-ordinator, a summer school pupil, and Sandi Phillips, chair of Elthorne Pride

Elthorne Pride

Teenagers have been left enthused and motivated ahead of their new school year thanks to a virtual summer school programme on their estate.

A group of 25 young people aged 12 to 16 from the Elthorne Estate in Archway received a free tablet for taking part in the scheme, which was hosted entirely via the video platform Zoom.

Lessons were given in academic and creative subjects, from maths and English to drama, singing and cookery, to recap on the previous syllabus and to learn about what is to come for the year ahead.

Sandi Phillips, chair of Elthorne Pride said: “Under normal circumstances Elthorne Pride would have run a programme of face to face activities over the summer, however Covid-19 meant we had to adapt and reassess delivery.

“With so much time lost this last academic year we wanted to do our best to help the young people catch up, keep up and stay ahead.”

