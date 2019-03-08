Business provide clean air technology to tackle 'frightening' pollution levels at Holloway nursery

Gett and Evergen join forces to provide funding for a �Monolite 510� air purification system at Bennett Court Community Playgroup. Left to Right: John De Pree, marketing director, Gett; Helena Farstad, parent and treasurer, Bennet Court management committee; Sukhbir Sidhu, director, Evergen. Picture: Martin Lea ©Martin Lea Photography 2019

Children subjected to "frightening" levels of pollution at a Holloway nursery will soon breath cleaner air.

Evergen Monolite 510 unit installed at Bennett Court Community Playgroup. Picture: Martin Lea Evergen Monolite 510 unit installed at Bennett Court Community Playgroup. Picture: Martin Lea

Green technology company Evergen and taxi-hailing app Gett have gifted Bennet Court Community Playgroup, in Axminster Road, a much-needed air purification system.

Evergen provided the Monolite 510 equipment designed to reduce the pollution levels in the main play area, used by 25 kid - and Gett shared the costs using customer donations, as users are encouraged to give 20p when ordering a black cab via its app.

Evergen first installed pollutions sensors in and outside classrooms, which found harmful particulate matter 2.5 was poorest in the core playgroup hours of 10am to 2pm - with a peak of 156 micrograms per cubic meter.

Helena Farstand, co-founder of Islington Clean Air Parents and Bennet Court management committee treasurer, told the Gazette: "It was surprisingly bad. Particulate matter goes into the blood stream, into organs and impacts the way kids' lungs develop - it can really stint their development and have a big impact on their life."

She said the playgroup is close to the "two most polluting roads in north London": Seven Sisters Road and Holloway Road.

She's grateful the companies have helped, but doesn't think schools should be reliant on the private sector to provide clean air classrooms for kids.

Helena says pollution readings at the school are above the "legal limit" and she hopes the new technology, due to be turned on any day now, will change that. There will be further air quality test if a few weeks time to compare results.

She added: "It's absolutely connected to socio-economic backgrounds and if you can't buy yourself out of it you have to live with what's on offer. If you find yourself living on Tollington Road or Holloway Road, if your bedroom is facing those streets and you open the window that's not fresh."

Sukhbir Sidhu, director of Evergen, said: "We're calling out to other businesses, especially those in construction, transport and catering - to contribute directly to schools that are looking to raise money for the air purification equipment they need."

Gett's marketing director John De Pree said: "The quality of the air our children breathe is of significant concern at this vulnerable stage of their lives and that's why we're investing in schemes that actively clean the air today. We're delighted that this initiative is producing such fantastic results.