Excluded Islington student making name for himself on film course at Ealing Studios
PUBLISHED: 16:23 16 August 2019
A troubled student who was excluded from school aged 12 is now enjoying life on a university course at Ealing Studios.
Alfie Sajar was enduring a difficult time before being kicked out of school in Year 7. He ended up in a PRU, where he had to take classes with older kids for years.
He said: "I was so unhappy, I was in a super bad place. It was only when my mum took me to Young Actors Theatre Islington I could start to see a future."
Alfie taught himself how to make films on his phone and started vlogging. He then took a BTec in Media, which he passed with distinction.
"I thought my luck had changed," he said. "But my application to study film production didn't make the grade. I couldn't see a way forward."
Through clearing he secured a spot on the ScreenSpace course, where he is now thriving.
"It's been amazing," he said. "I've met some fabulous people and worked on some great projects - I've just finished a promotional film for a homeless charity."