Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Excluded Islington student making name for himself on film course at Ealing Studios

PUBLISHED: 16:23 16 August 2019

Alfie Sajar from Islington.

Alfie Sajar from Islington.

Archant

A troubled student who was excluded from school aged 12 is now enjoying life on a university course at Ealing Studios.

Alfie Sajar was enduring a difficult time before being kicked out of school in Year 7. He ended up in a PRU, where he had to take classes with older kids for years.

He said: "I was so unhappy, I was in a super bad place. It was only when my mum took me to Young Actors Theatre Islington I could start to see a future."

You may also want to watch:

Alfie taught himself how to make films on his phone and started vlogging. He then took a BTec in Media, which he passed with distinction.

"I thought my luck had changed," he said. "But my application to study film production didn't make the grade. I couldn't see a way forward."

Through clearing he secured a spot on the ScreenSpace course, where he is now thriving.

"It's been amazing," he said. "I've met some fabulous people and worked on some great projects - I've just finished a promotional film for a homeless charity."

Most Read

National Hemp Service: Jeremy Corbyn’s son to open UK’s first ‘all hemp’ shop in Stroud Green Road

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Famous topiary elephant in Finsbury Park loses its head in crash

A vehicle crashed into a topiary elephant in Ambler Road last night. Picture: Martin Evans @evansma

Killers were ‘screaming and laughing’ before stabbing Islington teen to death in Camden

A police van outside the Queens Head and Artichoke pub. Picture: Sam Volpe

‘I thought I was going to get stabbed’: Teen robbed at knifepoint near Islington Police Station claims cop car didn’t stop to help

Police failed to stop when a mugging victim tried to flag them down Picture: Ken Mears

‘Major victory for private tenants’: Islington letting agency billed more than £40,000 in UK’s first prosecution of its kind

Lifestyle Club Ltd operated from an address in White Lion Street but was registered in Green Lanes. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

National Hemp Service: Jeremy Corbyn’s son to open UK’s first ‘all hemp’ shop in Stroud Green Road

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Famous topiary elephant in Finsbury Park loses its head in crash

A vehicle crashed into a topiary elephant in Ambler Road last night. Picture: Martin Evans @evansma

Killers were ‘screaming and laughing’ before stabbing Islington teen to death in Camden

A police van outside the Queens Head and Artichoke pub. Picture: Sam Volpe

‘I thought I was going to get stabbed’: Teen robbed at knifepoint near Islington Police Station claims cop car didn’t stop to help

Police failed to stop when a mugging victim tried to flag them down Picture: Ken Mears

‘Major victory for private tenants’: Islington letting agency billed more than £40,000 in UK’s first prosecution of its kind

Lifestyle Club Ltd operated from an address in White Lion Street but was registered in Green Lanes. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal Women to face Fiorentina in Champions League

Arsenal Women's team celebrate with the FA Women's Super League trophy after the final whistle. Picture: John Walton/PA

FA Cup blog: Long road to Wembley starts . . . in Cornwall

George King fires goalwards to give Clevedon the lead at Saltash United (pic courtesy of www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

‘Calamity’: Pensioners claim closing Holloway community centre will increase loneliness and could shorten their lives

Service users of Drovers Day Centre chanted: 'save the Drovers', in opposition to Islington Council's proposed closure of the facility due to a lack of funds. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Architect’s award-winning Clerkenwell block saved after inspector throws out council demolition order

Amin Taha outside 15 Clerkenwell Close. Picture: Polly Hancock

Three men arrested after Alex Smith, 16, killed in Regent’s Park Estate

Alex Smith, 16, who was killed in the Regent's Park Estate on Monday night. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists