Excluded Islington student making name for himself on film course at Ealing Studios

Alfie Sajar from Islington. Archant

A troubled student who was excluded from school aged 12 is now enjoying life on a university course at Ealing Studios.

Alfie Sajar was enduring a difficult time before being kicked out of school in Year 7. He ended up in a PRU, where he had to take classes with older kids for years.

He said: "I was so unhappy, I was in a super bad place. It was only when my mum took me to Young Actors Theatre Islington I could start to see a future."

Alfie taught himself how to make films on his phone and started vlogging. He then took a BTec in Media, which he passed with distinction.

"I thought my luck had changed," he said. "But my application to study film production didn't make the grade. I couldn't see a way forward."

Through clearing he secured a spot on the ScreenSpace course, where he is now thriving.

"It's been amazing," he said. "I've met some fabulous people and worked on some great projects - I've just finished a promotional film for a homeless charity."