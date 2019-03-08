Islington GCSE Results Day 2019: Students celebrate top grades, but three City of London Academies see drop in English and maths passes

Students at the City of London Academies Trust's three Islington schools were celebrating some excellent GCSE results today - but the percentage of pupils passing English and maths is down across the board.

The drop is worst at City of London Academy Highbury Grove, which was taken over by the trust in 2017 following a disastrous Ofsted that left it in special measures, and the departure of divisive "super-head" Tom Sherrington.

This year just under 60 per cent of students gained grade 4 and above in English and maths - the equivalent of a C pass under the old system - whereas last year that figure was nearly 10pc higher at 69pc.

City of London Academy Islington (COLAI) saw a seven-point drop from 71pc to 64pc that came on the heels of a 20pc fall the previous year.

Only City of London Academy Highgate Hill - the old Mount Carmel Catholic Girls' College - stayed relatively firm, with a 2pc drop from 60pc to 58pc.

The percentage of students gaining grade 4 or above in English and maths is the only measure of success publicised by the academies trust, run by the City of London Corporation, in literature about today's results at Highbury Grove and COLAI.

By contrast, the overall pass rate at Highgate Hill is up a point to a near-perfect 99pc.

Clare Verga, executive principal of all three schools, and trust chair Andrew McMurtrie congratulated the students.

Ms Verga said of Highbury Grove: "These results are a testament to the hard work of students, staff and parents.

"I am very proud of all those who have been involved in this achievement and who have helped bring success back to this school."

Mr McMurtrie added: "We will always make sure that young Londoners of all backgrounds have access to the information, advice and experiences that help them to progress into fulfilling careers.

"We wish each and every pupil all the best and hope that the our core values stay with them for many years to come."

COLAI has been under the trust's control since 2008. Highgate Hill, like Highbury Grove, joined the stable in 2017.

Islington's three City of London Academies schools are still performing around or above the national average.

The overall pass rate for English across the UK this year was 59.2pc (down 4.1pc) while maths was 58.8pc (down 1.6pc).

Figures are not yet available for the number of UK-wide students who achieved C-equivalent passes in both subjects, which is the metric used by the trust and is likely to be lower than either of the two individual national figures.