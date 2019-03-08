Islington GCSE Results Day 2019: St Mary Magdalene Academy student knocked off bike weeks ago bags top marks despite broken arm
PUBLISHED: 12:55 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 22 August 2019
A St Mary Magdalene Academy student who was knocked off his bike and broke his arm weeks before sitting his GCSE exams has called for more cycle lanes and speed bumps.
Adam Gomperts, 16, sat his tests in a cast with aid from a scribe - but this morning opened stellar results, after he bagged a 9, five 7s, one 8, one 6 and a 5.
This is the second cohort to have sat the new, tougher exams, brought in by former education secretary Michael Gove where a four is equivalent to a C, a 5 or 6 is a B, and 7 to 9 range from A upwards to create more differentiation between students scoring top marks.
"I was cycling to school when I was hit by a car and broke my arm," Adam told the Gazette, "it was just around the corner from school.
"The driver stopped but he had a yell. I was taken to hospital to have surgery and I had to do my exams with a scribe. [...]
"I want to say it's the driver's fault. He was driving in the middle of the road and I got hit by his wing mirror.
"I just think we need to make more speed bumps and cycle lanes so we have less chance of a chance by being hit by dumb drivers."
Alex was "pretty happy" with his results and will stay at the Liverpool Road school next year to take maths, further maths, chemistry and physics. He hasn't been back on his bike since the accident and is due to have another operation in a few weeks' time
Headteacher Vicky Linsley, who was celebrating another set of "great results", expressed her pride that Adam had endured such a "serious accident" but still "done fantastically".
Some 80 per cent of her students got 4 or above, while more than 60pc got 5 or above.
There was also a "significant increase" in the number of students achieving a 7 or above, with about 30pc of kids scoring this, and 97 kids got at least one 9 grade, which is equivalent to A**.