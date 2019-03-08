Isilngton GCSE Results Day 2019: St Aloysius' College student protest leader sets out manifesto to transform UK politics

Islington Council leader Cllr Richard Watts and mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail with Sonny Elton at GCSE results day 2019 at St Aloysius' College, Archway. Picture: Joshua Thurston © Joshua Thurston - All Rights Reserved

The ringleader of a massive student protest at St Aloysius' College earlier this year picked up a strong set of GCSE results today, before setting out his policy pledges to transform British politics.

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Sonny Elton helped organise a mass walkout of about 100 students who were "fed up with the administration" at the Hornsey Lane School in May - but today he collected his GCSE grades, and said things have improved at the school since the popular insurrection.

Sonny got an 8, three 7s, a couple of 6s, two 5s and two 4s in his GCSEs and hopes to study politics, history and law at his first choice Woodhouse College, in Finchley, next year. He's keen on a career in politics. Asked what he'd change if elected PM, Sonny said: "I'd create more trade deals with foreign countries so we are not relying on China and the USA, remove privatisation of the NHS and increase funding by increasing taxes for massive corporations and sort out the border between Northern Ireland and [the] Republic to sort out Brexit negotiations."

Sonny is among the second cohort to have sat the new, tougher exams, brought in by former education secretary Michael Gove where a four is equivalent to a C, a 5 or 6 is a B, and 7 to 9 range from A upwards to create more differentiation between students scoring top marks.

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College this morning. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Students protesting outside St Aloysius College this morning. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

During the St Aloysius' protest students shouted "we shall not be moved" and forced senior staff members to negotiate with them in the street. Protestors' key grievances centred around the alleged mistreatment of teachers by senior management.

"It was a good experience," he said, "they [the school] made it a bit awkward at first but things got back to normal. The experience made me feel more enthusiastic about politics and sticking up for what I believe in."

He said the school bosses engaged with kids and things got better after the walkout. He praised an enrichment programme where students practice activities like debating to help them get into university.

Sonny added: "I have researched and enjoyed politics since I was in year Seven and lived in Hackney [Seven Sisters Road] my whole life, so I have seen what's happening in my area. There's gentrification, They're building private apartments for 500 or 600 grand and kinda pushing out people who have been there for years."