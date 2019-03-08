Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Islington GCSE Results Day 2019: Highbury Fields School 'thrilled' with students' performance

PUBLISHED: 15:47 22 August 2019

Students at Highbury Fields School celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Highbury Fields School

Students at Highbury Fields School celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Highbury Fields School

Archant

An impressive 91 per cent of Highbury Fields students got grade 4 or above in their English GCSEs this year.

Similarly, teachers are "thrilled" after 84pc of pupils achieved a 4 or above (equivalent to a C) in their Maths exams.

You may also want to watch:

The Highbury Hill school also had strong grades in biology and chemistry, where 84pc of kids got a grade 7 or above,

Islington's education chief Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz said: "Congratulations to everyone in Islington who got their GCSE results today. Whether you're going on to A Levels, vocational qualifications or an apprenticeship, the hard work, determination and talent you've shown throughout your course will be a strong foundation for your future success."

Former education secretary Michael Gove changed the exam system to make it harder, so a four is equivalent to a C, a 5 or 6 is a B, and 7 to 9 range from A upwards.

Most Read

Highbury Fields barbecue byelaw set to pass – but beef shows little sign of cooling off

Smoky barbecues in Highbury Fields last year.

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

Moped driver in hospital after being hit by car involved in Canonbury police chase

Police at the scene in Canonbury Road. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Collins Theatre: Plans to reopen 400-seater underground venue beneath Islington Green under threat

The theatre's shell as it looks now. Picture: Foster Wilson Architects

‘Deliberate’ hit-and-run collision in Clerkenwell hospitalises moped rider

Stock image of police officer. Photo: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Most Read

Highbury Fields barbecue byelaw set to pass – but beef shows little sign of cooling off

Smoky barbecues in Highbury Fields last year.

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

Moped driver in hospital after being hit by car involved in Canonbury police chase

Police at the scene in Canonbury Road. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Collins Theatre: Plans to reopen 400-seater underground venue beneath Islington Green under threat

The theatre's shell as it looks now. Picture: Foster Wilson Architects

‘Deliberate’ hit-and-run collision in Clerkenwell hospitalises moped rider

Stock image of police officer. Photo: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal Women confirm Arnth exit

Highgate look to spoil the party for Crouch End

Hasnain Ali of Highgate pulls the ball in the Middlesex County Division Two (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Islington GCSE Results Day 2019: St Aloysius’ College student protest leader sets out manifesto to transform UK politics

Islington Council leader Cllr Richard Watts and mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail with Sonny Elton at GCSE results day 2019 at St Aloysius' College, Archway. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Islington GCSE Results Day 2019: Archway’s City of London Academy Highgate Hill and St Aloysius’ College celebrate – in pictures

GCSE results day at City of London Academy Highgate Hill. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Islington GCSE Results Day 2019: St Mary Magdalene Academy student knocked off bike weeks ago bags top marks despite broken arm

Adam Gomperts had a broken arm when he sat his GCSE's after a driver knocked him off his bike, but he still got great grades. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists