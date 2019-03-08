Islington GCSE Results Day 2019: Highbury Fields School 'thrilled' with students' performance

An impressive 91 per cent of Highbury Fields students got grade 4 or above in their English GCSEs this year.

Similarly, teachers are "thrilled" after 84pc of pupils achieved a 4 or above (equivalent to a C) in their Maths exams.

The Highbury Hill school also had strong grades in biology and chemistry, where 84pc of kids got a grade 7 or above,

Islington's education chief Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz said: "Congratulations to everyone in Islington who got their GCSE results today. Whether you're going on to A Levels, vocational qualifications or an apprenticeship, the hard work, determination and talent you've shown throughout your course will be a strong foundation for your future success."

Former education secretary Michael Gove changed the exam system to make it harder, so a four is equivalent to a C, a 5 or 6 is a B, and 7 to 9 range from A upwards.