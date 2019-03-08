Gallery

Islington GCSE Results Day 2019: Archway's City of London Academy Highgate Hill and St Aloysius' College celebrate - in pictures

GCSE results day at City of London Academy Highgate Hill. Picture: Joshua Thurston © Joshua Thurston - All Rights Reserved

Most of us remember that nail-biting moment - and today it was the turn of thousands of students across Islington to open their GCSE results and make decisions about their next steps.

Islington Council leader Cllr Richard Watts, the cabinet's children's lead Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz, and mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail with students at GCSE results day 2019 at St Aloysius' College, Archway. Picture: Joshua Thurston Islington Council leader Cllr Richard Watts, the cabinet's children's lead Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz, and mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail with students at GCSE results day 2019 at St Aloysius' College, Archway. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Our reporters and photographers have been out and about to capture the joy of these teenagers and their parents and teachers - whether they've bagged a glut of top scores, worked hard to overcome adversity, secured a place at college, or simply felt relief at finishing school.

We'll be bringing you stories throughout the day but for now here are some of our favourite shots from City of London Academy Highgate Hill (the old Mount Carmel Catholic Girls College) and St Aloysius' College in Archway.

Islington Council leader Cllr Richard Watts and mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail with students at GCSE results day 2019 at St Aloysius' College, Archway. Picture: Joshua Thurston Islington Council leader Cllr Richard Watts and mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail with students at GCSE results day 2019 at St Aloysius' College, Archway. Picture: Joshua Thurston

It has been a year of ups and downs for St Aloysius, with the exoneration of its veteran former head Tom Mannion, who was arrested and accused of a £70,000 fraud earlier in 2018, and a week of strikes by students over what they saw as overly strict new rules, a lack of staff, and poor administration that resulted in management meeting some of the boys face to face and promising concessions.

City of London Academy Highgate Hill is preparing to enter its third academic year since rebranding from Mount Carmel and being taken over by the academy trust, which also runs primary and secondary schools in Highbury and Canonbury.

Islington Council leader Cllr Richard Watts and mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail with Sonny Elton at GCSE results day 2019 at St Aloysius' College, Archway. Picture: Joshua Thurston Islington Council leader Cllr Richard Watts and mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail with Sonny Elton at GCSE results day 2019 at St Aloysius' College, Archway. Picture: Joshua Thurston

GCSE results day at St Aloysius' College, Archway. Executive headteacher Jane Heffernan, Islington children's chief Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz, student Mohammed Hussin, associate headteacher Andy English and student Zaki Ibrahim-Johare. Picture: Joshua Thurston GCSE results day at St Aloysius' College, Archway. Executive headteacher Jane Heffernan, Islington children's chief Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz, student Mohammed Hussin, associate headteacher Andy English and student Zaki Ibrahim-Johare. Picture: Joshua Thurston

GCSE results day at St Aloysius' College, Archway. Francisco Rola Rahman, whose grades were four 9s, four 8s and two 7s. Picture: Joshua Thurston GCSE results day at St Aloysius' College, Archway. Francisco Rola Rahman, whose grades were four 9s, four 8s and two 7s. Picture: Joshua Thurston