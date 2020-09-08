Hackney and Islington pupils receive intense maths catch-up tutoring following lockdown

Pupils from 26 schools can access online sessions with experienced maths tutors. Picture: Scott Graham/Unsplash Archant

Schoolchildren in Hackney and Islington whose learning has been interrupted by the pandemic have been benefiting from an intensive maths catch-up programme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Lars Windhorst Foundation, set up to provide educational opportunities to young people, has collaborated with The Access Project to deliver the initiative.

You may also want to watch:

It sees pupils from 26 schools - including the Central Foundation Boys’, Central Foundation Girls’, Haggerston, Highbury Grove, The City Academy and The Urswick schools - access online sessions with experienced maths tutors.

The programme, which is taking place from 4pm to 6pm for those back at school and is in its last six weeks, is intended to compensate for missed lessons over lockdown.

Lars Windhorst, founder of the foundation, said after the Covid-19 crisis, “it’s now more important than ever before that we maintain a sense of community and rally around those who are most in need”.

READ MORE: Percentage of Islington GCSE English and maths passes increases