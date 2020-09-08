Search

Hackney and Islington pupils receive intense maths catch-up tutoring following lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:16 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:17 08 September 2020

Pupils from 26 schools can access online sessions with experienced maths tutors. Picture: Scott Graham/Unsplash

Pupils from 26 schools can access online sessions with experienced maths tutors. Picture: Scott Graham/Unsplash

Archant

Schoolchildren in Hackney and Islington whose learning has been interrupted by the pandemic have been benefiting from an intensive maths catch-up programme.

The Lars Windhorst Foundation, set up to provide educational opportunities to young people, has collaborated with The Access Project to deliver the initiative.

It sees pupils from 26 schools - including the Central Foundation Boys’, Central Foundation Girls’, Haggerston, Highbury Grove, The City Academy and The Urswick schools - access online sessions with experienced maths tutors.

The programme, which is taking place from 4pm to 6pm for those back at school and is in its last six weeks, is intended to compensate for missed lessons over lockdown.

Lars Windhorst, founder of the foundation, said after the Covid-19 crisis, “it’s now more important than ever before that we maintain a sense of community and rally around those who are most in need”.

