Vittoria Primary School pupils collect donations for Copenhagen Street Foodbank
PUBLISHED: 15:28 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 03 November 2020
Lorraine Wilson
Vittoria Primary School pupils have collected food worth £150 for the Copenhagen Street Foodbank.
Youngsters at the school in Half Moon Crescent, Barnsbury, collected the non-perishable food as part of their Harvest Festival celebrations for the nearby neighbourhood foodbank, which is distributed by volunteers from the hall of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
It relies on donations to keep going, and with demand currently so high it is struggling to keep up with demand.
You may also want to watch:
Head teacher Miss McCarney said: “This year our harvest is bigger and better than ever.
“I am very pleased and proud that so many children and families have contributed this year especially in these difficult and challenging times for all.
“After a discussion with our pupils we decided that the best thing to do with the food would be to donate it all to our local food bank.
“We would like to help those people who are less fortunate than we are.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.