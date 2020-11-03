Search

Advanced search

Vittoria Primary School pupils collect donations for Copenhagen Street Foodbank

PUBLISHED: 15:28 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 03 November 2020

Vittoria Primary School pupils have collected donations for the Copenhagen Street Foodbank for Harvest Festival. Picture: Vittoria Primary School

Vittoria Primary School pupils have collected donations for the Copenhagen Street Foodbank for Harvest Festival. Picture: Vittoria Primary School

Lorraine Wilson

Vittoria Primary School pupils have collected food worth £150 for the Copenhagen Street Foodbank.

Youngsters at the school in Half Moon Crescent, Barnsbury, collected the non-perishable food as part of their Harvest Festival celebrations for the nearby neighbourhood foodbank, which is distributed by volunteers from the hall of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

It relies on donations to keep going, and with demand currently so high it is struggling to keep up with demand.

You may also want to watch:

Head teacher Miss McCarney said: “This year our harvest is bigger and better than ever.

“I am very pleased and proud that so many children and families have contributed this year especially in these difficult and challenging times for all.

“After a discussion with our pupils we decided that the best thing to do with the food would be to donate it all to our local food bank.

“We would like to help those people who are less fortunate than we are.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Old Street roundabout overhaul moves to the next stage as roads change to a new layout

An artist's impression of what Old Street station will look like by next year. Picture: TfL

Islington man charged in connection with fatal Battersea shooting

The Met Police have charged a man from Islington with perverting the course of justice. Picture: Met Police.

Police release image of man in connection with Finsbury Park road rage stabbing

Police are searching for Nathan Smith, 27, of no fixed address. Picture: Met Police

Loaded gun and machete seized as 46 arrested in crackdown on violence

Gun, drugs and a machete were recovered and 46 arrests were made in a police crackdown on violence. Picture: Met Police

Gazette letters: Tree felling, People Friendly Streets, air quality and planning changes

The little forest at Dixon Clark Court. Picture: Alex Hofford.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Old Street roundabout overhaul moves to the next stage as roads change to a new layout

An artist's impression of what Old Street station will look like by next year. Picture: TfL

Islington man charged in connection with fatal Battersea shooting

The Met Police have charged a man from Islington with perverting the course of justice. Picture: Met Police.

Police release image of man in connection with Finsbury Park road rage stabbing

Police are searching for Nathan Smith, 27, of no fixed address. Picture: Met Police

Loaded gun and machete seized as 46 arrested in crackdown on violence

Gun, drugs and a machete were recovered and 46 arrests were made in a police crackdown on violence. Picture: Met Police

Gazette letters: Tree felling, People Friendly Streets, air quality and planning changes

The little forest at Dixon Clark Court. Picture: Alex Hofford.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal’s Miedema has been nominated for World Football Summit best female player

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

FA provide grassroots football update

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Arsenal boss Arteta ‘delighted’ to end Manchester United hoodoo

Arsenal's Willian (left) on the ball during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Loaded gun and machete seized as 46 arrested in crackdown on violence

Gun, drugs and a machete were recovered and 46 arrests were made in a police crackdown on violence. Picture: Met Police

Vittoria Primary School pupils collect donations for Copenhagen Street Foodbank

Vittoria Primary School pupils have collected donations for the Copenhagen Street Foodbank for Harvest Festival. Picture: Vittoria Primary School