Vittoria Primary School pupils collect donations for Copenhagen Street Foodbank

Vittoria Primary School pupils have collected donations for the Copenhagen Street Foodbank for Harvest Festival.

Vittoria Primary School pupils have collected food worth £150 for the Copenhagen Street Foodbank.

Youngsters at the school in Half Moon Crescent, Barnsbury, collected the non-perishable food as part of their Harvest Festival celebrations for the nearby neighbourhood foodbank, which is distributed by volunteers from the hall of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

It relies on donations to keep going, and with demand currently so high it is struggling to keep up with demand.

Head teacher Miss McCarney said: “This year our harvest is bigger and better than ever.

“I am very pleased and proud that so many children and families have contributed this year especially in these difficult and challenging times for all.

“After a discussion with our pupils we decided that the best thing to do with the food would be to donate it all to our local food bank.

“We would like to help those people who are less fortunate than we are.”