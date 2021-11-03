News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Education

Highbury Fields School students fall ill after taking 'mind-altering' sweets

Logo Icon

Isabella Mccrone

Published: 10:11 AM November 3, 2021
Highbury Fields School in Highbury Hill

Highbury Fields School in Highbury Hill - Credit: Google

Illegal drug-laced ‘sweets’ are readily available for sale in local high street shops and markets, a headteacher has warned, after two students fell ill.

Tim Fox, headteacher of Highbury Fields School in Highbury Hill, warned parents of the dangers of “incredibly dangerous” synthetic cannabinoids not to be mistaken for ordinary sweets.

In a letter sent on October 15, Mr Fox wrote that the sweets contained “mind-altering” chemicals.

A presentation shown to parents and pupils displayed images of packaged sweets that appeared to have familiar branding but indicated contamination.

Brands such as Nerds were instead labelled “Medicated Nerds”.

You may also want to watch:

In May, three children aged 12 and13, were taken to a hospital in Epsom after eating sweets they believed to contain naturally-occurring cannabis, according to The Guardian.

The chemicals are “similar to chemicals found in the marijuana plant” but are entirely synthetic, according to the National Institute for Drug Abuse.

Most Read

  1. 1 Library of Things: Islington shop launches to hire out household appliances
  2. 2 Family on 'horrendous' toll of living above building site for two years
  3. 3 Islington Council breaches its own guidelines on agency staff
  1. 4 Rape of woman in her 20s in Finsbury Park reported
  2. 5 King’s Cross flat fire thought to be caused by 'smoking materials'
  3. 6 Finsbury Park to stay open at night, with CCTV in use soon
  4. 7 'Proud to be a Black, female police officer': Tia-Helena Brown on being a north London cop
  5. 8 Big Narstie’s beloved Wing Shack Co to open in Holloway
  6. 9 Where to watch the fireworks and more this weekend
  7. 10 Arsenal defender Jennifer Beattie urges women to get screened

They may cause symptoms such as extreme anxiety, confusion, hallucinations, vomiting, rapid heart rate and suicidal thoughts.

Highbury Fields School, which has more than 800 students, has been approached for comment.

Islington News
North London News
Highbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Overground suspended in Hackney and Islington

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Svetlozar Yotov, 30, lives in Islington near Angel station.

Missing People

Family appeal for help to find Islington man missing for more than two...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
There are plenty of Halloween activities going on in Hackney and Islington this weekend 

Five things to do in Hackney and Islington this Halloween weekend

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The scene outside Angel station

Why Angel station was closed yesterday

William Mata

Author Picture Icon