Holloway school rebranded Beacon High as it joins council-run federation

Holloway School is being rebranded as Beacon High after joining a "federation" with three other council-run schools.

It comes a month after Ofsted inspectors rated the school "requires improvement", third on a scale of four - although the new leadership team was ranked as "good".

The move cements the council's control of the school. The Department for Education can force state schools to become academies if Ofsted rates them "inadequate", which is one level below "requires improvement".

The Islington Futures Federation (IFF) also includes Elizabeth Garret Anderson (EGA) secondary school, Copenhagen Primary and Vittoria Primary.

But Beacon High's headteacher Alan Streeter told the Gazette: "The reason for joining the federation is simply: there is strength in working together.

"It's about being part of the community because all four schools are Islington schools and I know the previous governors weren't looking for an academy as a sponsor." He said pupils helped pick the new school name, which was inspired by nearby Beacon Hill.

Asked why they decided to change its name, Alan added: "It was really about a new identity and taking the school on a journey. It wasn't always successful but we can't change the past - it's simply about designing the future the future for these young people."

Ofsted inspectors noted that "teaching is not good enough" and that "pupils do not routinely make progress across" and consequently "do not reach the standards of which they are capable".

Inspectors also observed the schools has reduced the number of fixed-term and permanent exclusions, which "historically have been exceptionally high".

But they the school has still excluded more pupils than the national average, a trend echoes across the borough last year, where 34 kids were expelled.

Ofsted also noted the new headteacher, governing body and leadership team "are taking decisive action to improve the school", and that "the impact of their leadership is evident better teaching and pupils' progress".

Islington's education chief Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz told the Gazette: "We want all our schools to remain in our community of schools.

"The best way for them to do that is to follow their trajectory of improving.

"The strong leadership of Beacon High was recognise by Ofstead as an early achievement of the federation. I hope many more may follow."

IFF executiove headteacher Jo Dibb added: "There is much still to do, but we are delighted that inspectors recognised the strength of the new leadership and the improvements in teaching.

"We're definitely going in the right direction and the launch of Beacon High will only help to accelerate our progress."