Holloway schoolgirl wins award at national competition with online bullying film

PUBLISHED: 16:44 08 July 2020

A snapshot from Eva's winning film, We Want An Internet Where We Are Free To Be Ourselves. Picture: Eva Garwood

A snapshot from Eva's winning film, We Want An Internet Where We Are Free To Be Ourselves. Picture: Eva Garwood

A Holloway schoolgirl has won an award at a national filmmaking competition.

Ten-year-old Eva Garwood came top of the Solo Primary category of the 11th annual Childnet Film Competition 2020, with her stop-motion film called We Want An Internet Where We Are Free To Be Ourselves.

It ran for two minutes and explored online bullying.

READ MORE: Award-winning Holloway pupil has ‘eat your veg’ artwork displayed at City Hall

The competition was judged by a panel of experts, including Lisa Prime from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), Catherine McAllister from the BBC, David Austin from the British Board of Film Classification and Mark Reid from BFI Southbank.

Will Gardner, chief executive of Childnet, said: “This year we have seen families working together, as well as young people working independently, to create some amazing films and storyboards, which I know will be invaluable educational tools for education settings across the UK.”

