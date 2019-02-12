Search

Hundreds turn out for winter show at Highbury special needs school Samuel Rhodes

PUBLISHED: 14:30 12 February 2019

Samuel Rhodes School production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Samuel Rhodes School production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

More than 400 proud parents, carers and teachers watched on as youngsters from a Highbury special needs school performed their winter show last week.

Headteacher of Samuel Rhodes School Julie Keylock introduces the pupils performance of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Picture: Polly HancockHeadteacher of Samuel Rhodes School Julie Keylock introduces the pupils performance of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Children aged five to 19 from Samuel Rhodes School in Highbury New Park took part in the production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The performance, which featured all 125 pupils, took place at the nearby Highbury Grove school as it has a bigger hall that could meet the demand.

Headteacher Julie Keylock said: “It was packed out. There were lots of very proud parents. The show went really well – it’s all about the children and about them having the opportunity to perform.”

Julie gave special mention to Chelsea Taylor-Day, assistant head and director of the play.

Samuel Rhodes School production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Picture: Polly HancockSamuel Rhodes School production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Picture: Polly Hancock

“We’ve been rehearsing since we came back from the holidays, at every opportunity outside of lessons,” she said.

