New Islington nursery rated 'good' year on from safeguarding concern

An Islington nursery has been rated by as 'good' overall - moving on from a safeguarding concern in February 2021.

Conewood Children's Centre Nursery, in Conewood Street, was rated 'good' for all for all four key areas of inspection: The quality of education; Behaviour and attitudes; Personal development, and Leadership and management.

It was the first Ofsted result for the nursery which opened at the early part of 2020. The 'good' result from the March confirms the establishment of the institution following a first two years which has not been without challenges.

Ofsted said in February 2021 the provider "notified us of a safeguarding concern," and that there "was a delay in the notification which means the provider did not meet their legal responsibility". The issue, Ofsted said, was rectified in March 2021 following a telephone conversation.

"Children enjoy attending this nurturing setting," the inspector wrote after the first full inspection last month.

"They settle quickly into their play as soon as they arrive. Staff listen to children carefully and communication with parents is made a priority.

"Children's behaviour is good and the daily routines and expectations are well understood."

The report noted the enthusiasm off staff and the support they receive from leaders. There was also praise for efforts to develop the children's vocabulary, develop healthy habits and support those with additional needs.

On safeguarding, he issue previously flagged for concern, the inspector was also praising. The report added: "Managers and staff understand their safeguarding responsibilities and how to protect the children they care for.

"Regular safeguarding training is organised to keep staff knowledge and understanding up to date. The nursery environment is safe and secure."

For pointers to raise the level from 'good' to 'outstanding' - Ofsted said Conewood should: "Consider more closely how to adapt group activities to ensure all children fully engage and benefit from the learning opportunities."

And: "Build on the interactions staff have with children at lunchtimes to extend their independence and understanding of social skills when serving themselves."

Conewood Children's Centre Nursery has been approached for further comment.