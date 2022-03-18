News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Education

Ashton and Canonbury primary schools get 'school street' measures

Charlotte Alt

Published: 10:37 AM March 18, 2022
Children at Ambler Primary School celebrate the upcoming arrival of measures.

Children at Ambler Primary School celebrate the upcoming arrival of measures to make the school gate cleaner, greener and healthier. - Credit: Islington Council

Islington Council has implemented an alternative kind of School Street to make access to two primaries ‘safer and cleaner’ to children. 

Ambler and Canonbury primary schools will see benefits including a widened footpath, the introduction of double yellow lines, removal of parking bays, planting of trees and raised flowerbeds, and display of artwork designed by pupils.

Unlike other School Streets, which have seen roads closed around pick up times, these will not see any changes due to the road regulation. There has also not been a trial period. 
  
Councillor Rowena Champion said: “It’s really important that children at schools on main roads are given the opportunity to travel to and from school in healthier and safer ways.”
  
Islington Council has already introduced 36 School Streets for 37 schools as part of a London-wide initiative.

