Ofsted find Dallington School 'requires improvement'

William Mata

Published: 5:16 PM February 1, 2022
Dallington School in Dallington Street. Picture: Google Maps

Dallington School in Dallington Street. Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Archant

A fee paying Islington primary school now ‘requires improvement’ having previously been rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Dallington School, which charges £11,490 to £14,490 per year to day pupils, was found by the watchdog to have failings at leadership level. 

While considered ‘good’ for key areas ‘quality of education,’ ‘behaviour and attitudes,’ and ‘early years provision,’ Dallington was found to ‘require improvement’ for ‘personal development,’ and ‘leadership and management’. 

In 2018 all five key areas were judged ‘outstanding’. 

The ‘family-run’ primary, which also boasts a nursery, was judged to not meet Ofsted’s standards for an independent school. 

An inspector wrote: “The proprietor of the school has not kept up to date with the requirements of the independent school standards. 

“For example, the school was not meeting its obligations in relation to relationships, sex and health education (RSHE). Leaders did not know that a separate written RSHE policy was a recently introduced requirement. 

“They had not consulted with parents about the school’s RSHE curriculum or published a policy for RSHE. An RSHE policy was drafted during the inspection, but parents had yet to be consulted about it.”

The statement, now available online, praised the school as a “welcoming” and “happy” place for pupils.  

But it added: “Opportunities for pupils to develop a deeper understanding of different cultures and faiths nationally and locally are not as rich as the school’s academic and creative offer.” 

According to the school’s website, it aspires to be a“creative, family-run day school for children aged three to 11 in the heart of London, nurturing independent, curious, resilient learners".

Dallington School, which opened in 1978, has been approached for comment. The Ofsted result has not been acknowledged either on their website or Twitter page

