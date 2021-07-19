Konnie Huq praises teachers at Islington Education Awards
- Credit: Islington Education Awards
Teaching and support staff were honoured for their efforts at an event featuring TV stars Konnie Huq, Christopher Ecclestone, Tamzin Outhwaite and Denise Welch.
The third Islington Education Awards was held online and saw around 100 nominations for the nine categories, marking the hard work of staff over a tough 18 months.
Islington Council supported the awards – which were decided by a team of judges comprising many of the great and the good of the local education sector.
Maggie Elliott, chair of the Islington Community of Schools, said the challenge of the pandemic had seen teachers rise to take on great responsibilities.
“It’s probably no surprise that this year’s nominees were universally inspiring, but I continue to be awestruck by the dedication of those working in Islington education,” she said.
The awards had been twice rescheduled and were broadcast over YouTube when it became apparent that it would not be possible to hold it physically.
Winners included Sue Brownson, of Laycock Primary School, who took Senior Leader of the Year, for forty years' work, and Pooles Park Primary School which took the Green Award in recognition of its garden.
The awards are supported by Islington Council. Council leader Kaya Comer-Schwartz said: “We are determined to give Islington’s young people the best possible start in life and our settings are at the heart of that ambition.
“They equip our young people with the skills, confidence and resilience to give them the best chance to go on and succeed.”
The full list of winners:
- Bright Start Early Years Educator of the Year - Aleta Ramsay, Hugh Myddleton
- Covid Champion - Abby Miles, Thornhill Primary
- Governing Board - COLPAI
- The Green Award - Pooles Park Primary School
- Headteacher of the Year - Francis Gonzalez, Richard Cloudesley School
- Remote Learning - David Shemoon, EGA
- Senior Leader of the Year - Sue Brownson, Laycock Primary School
- Support Staff of the Year - Gary Atkinson, Edventure Collaborative
- Teacher of the Year - Mohamed Abdelmula
- Outstanding Achievement Award - Penny Barratt, The Bridge London Trust