Konnie Huq praises teachers at Islington Education Awards

Published: 1:20 PM July 19, 2021

Ex Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq was the main host of the education awards. - Credit: Islington Education Awards

Teaching and support staff were honoured for their efforts at an event featuring TV stars Konnie Huq, Christopher Ecclestone, Tamzin Outhwaite and Denise Welch.

The third Islington Education Awards was held online and saw around 100 nominations for the nine categories, marking the hard work of staff over a tough 18 months.

Islington Council supported the awards – which were decided by a team of judges comprising many of the great and the good of the local education sector.

Maggie Elliott, chair of the Islington Community of Schools, said the challenge of the pandemic had seen teachers rise to take on great responsibilities.



“It’s probably no surprise that this year’s nominees were universally inspiring, but I continue to be awestruck by the dedication of those working in Islington education,” she said.



The awards had been twice rescheduled and were broadcast over YouTube when it became apparent that it would not be possible to hold it physically.

Winners included Sue Brownson, of Laycock Primary School, who took Senior Leader of the Year, for forty years' work, and Pooles Park Primary School which took the Green Award in recognition of its garden.

The awards are supported by Islington Council. Council leader Kaya Comer-Schwartz said: “We are determined to give Islington’s young people the best possible start in life and our settings are at the heart of that ambition.

“They equip our young people with the skills, confidence and resilience to give them the best chance to go on and succeed.”

Waterloo Road star Denise Welch presented the Support Staff of the Year prize to Gary Atkinson of Edventure Collaborative. - Credit: Islington Education Awards

The full list of winners: