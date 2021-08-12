News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Education

Live pictures as GCSE results collected in Islington

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 5:00 AM August 12, 2021   
Jumping for joy - pupils at Emmanuel College in Gateshead celebrate their GCSE results.

Will GCSE students be jumping for joy? - Credit: PA

GCSE results are being collected by Islington students today - and we'll be updating results from all the schools and colleges throughout the day.
 
From 8am, 15 and 16-year-olds will be opening their results, which for the second successive year will be awarded on the basis of mock tests, coursework and teacher predictions, rather than a formal exam. 
 
After the government made a u-turn on their controversial algorithm last year, exam boards have been instead making random checks to ensure quality control.  
 
Results day has been brought forward to an earlier August date this year to allow more time for appeals to be made to the exam board or school. Schools opened only two days ago for A Level results.
 
You can email your results and pictures to william.mata@archant.co.uk

Updates to follow.

You may also want to watch:

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Arsenal fan Danny Bailey 

Arsenal FC

Tributes paid to 'Gooner legend' who died of Covid 'caught at Euros final'

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Taylor Cox

Knife Crime

Second man charged with murder of Taylor Cox in Islington

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Chairman of North London CAMRA Colin Coyne (left), barman of The King Charles, Dean Corton and pub shareholder Sue Smallwood

'Unassuming local treasure': One-room Kings Cross pub listed as asset of...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Wine glasses from the Stolzle Revolution glassware collection

Food and Drink

Upper Street coffee shop to start selling "quality" wine despite noise...

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon