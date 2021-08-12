Live pictures as GCSE results collected in Islington

Published: 5:00 AM August 12, 2021

GCSE results are being collected by Islington students today - and we'll be updating results from all the schools and colleges throughout the day.



From 8am, 15 and 16-year-olds will be opening their results, which for the second successive year will be awarded on the basis of mock tests, coursework and teacher predictions, rather than a formal exam.



After the government made a u-turn on their controversial algorithm last year, exam boards have been instead making random checks to ensure quality control.



Results day has been brought forward to an earlier August date this year to allow more time for appeals to be made to the exam board or school. Schools opened only two days ago for A Level results.



You can email your results and pictures to william.mata@archant.co.uk

Updates to follow.