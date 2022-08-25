News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
GCSE results 2022 live: Islington schools

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 6:00 AM August 25, 2022
Now it's the turn of Islington's GCSE pupils to find out how their efforts have been rewarded

A week on from A Level results day, now it's the turn of Islington's GCSE pupils to find out how their efforts have been rewarded.

Students will be anxiously collecting their GCSE results from about 8am today, and we will update all the results and reaction to our live blog, as they come in from the borough's schools and colleges.

This year's cohort is unique, as it is the first to have completed their entire GCSE courses with some form of Covid disruption. 

It is also the first time since 2019 that grades have been determined through traditional exam situations, rather than teacher assessments.

Experts predict this will see a drop in the number of top grades being dished out - although results are still expected to eclipse those of 2019 - the last cohort before the pandemic hit.

Email your results and pictures to londonlive@archant.co.uk

Results from schools to follow below...

Results to follow...

London GCSE results
Islington Council
Islington News
North London News
London

