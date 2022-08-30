Students celebrate their GCSE results at Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School with Cllr Ngongo (front row, third from left) and Jon Abbey (front row, third from right) - Credit: Islington Council

GCSEs and other Key Stage 4 qualification results have "shown significant improvements on 2019" – the last year in which exams were taken, Islington Council said.

The provisional borough-level results this year demonstrate 70 per cent of pupils achieved level 4 or above in English and Maths in A Level – a 7pc improvement compared to results in 2019.

Attainment 8 – the measure of achievement across the eight key subjects – has also increased to 49.5, up from 45.4 in 2019.

This year's results are not comparable with the 2020 or 2021 results, which used teacher assessed grades rather than exam results, the council said.

It praised teachers and support staff in schools, as well as parents and carers, who have helped pupils to stay "focused and on-track" through uncertain periods, that included bouts of school closures, remote learning and self-isolation.

The council, charities and businesses have also stepped in to provide hundreds of computers to those who needed one to study remotely, helping to tackle the digital divide experienced by some families.

The council's family chief, Cllr Michelline Ngongo, visited Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School (EGA) and Arts & Media School Islington (AMSI) on results day (August 25) to congratulate pupils.

Cllr Michelline Ngongo congratulates students at Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School on GCSE results day - Credit: Islington Council

She said: “The last two years have been very difficult for students, teachers, support staff and parents.

"Nothing like this has happened before, yet by pulling together in the face of uncertainty, and staying focused on how to keep learning and teaching, we have helped our students to really shine in adversity.

“They’ve been supported to do their best, and have risen to the challenge. I am so proud of all our students today and wish them the best of luck for their next steps.”

Students at Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School on GCSE results day - Credit: Islington Council

Among the students collecting their grades at EGA in Donegal Street, Barnsbury, was Laura, who will take A Levels in maths, chemistry, biology and Spanish, with her sights set on a career in medicine or the sciences.

“I am really happy,” she said.

“I have done really well – better than expected, so I’m really pleased. I got nine 9s, and one of those is in English literature, which I was predicted a 5 in a year ago, which is a C.

"My teachers helped me so much and I just worked really hard. Somehow it worked."

She said lockdown was “tough”, and Covid had affected every year of their exams: “In 2020, 2021 and this year we have had exam results coming out.

"Last year was really stressful because they had to collect data, so it felt like any piece of work you did would be used [towards a final grade].

"So it felt like constantly being judged and assessed, which was really terrifying and it felt like it went on for months. It’s difficult to say it’s good to go back to exams because lots of people won’t be advantaged, but it worked well for me.”

Students at Arts & Media School Islington celebrate their GCSE results with headteacher Susan Service (front row, far left), Cllr Ngongo (front row, second from left), and Jon Abbey (front row, second from right) - Credit: Islington Council

At Arts and Media School Islington in Turle Road, Finsbury Park, Oliver achieved mostly 8s and 9s and is considering a future in astrophysics.

He will take maths, further maths, physics and chemistry at LaSWAP Sixth Form Consortium.

He said: “I think I did quite well, especially for the standards I’d set myself.

“The whole Covid thing did set me back a bit, but especially with help from the school I feel like I’ve been somewhat able to get my grades up a bit from what they would have been because of Covid.

"Teachers were trying to help with a lot of live lessons; we were very easily able to email them for support.”

The council has a team of career advisors for those unsure of their next steps, who can offer practical support, advice and information to help secure a sixth form place at school or college, a training course or a job opportunity.

Students can get in touch with the progress team throughout the summer either in person, or by emailng progress@islington.gov.uk or calling 020 7527 7031.