Search

Advanced search

Islington headteacher recognised in list celebrating kindness in leadership

PUBLISHED: 15:33 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 20 November 2020

Jo Dibb. Picture: Stuart Thomas

Jo Dibb. Picture: Stuart Thomas

www.stuthomas.com

An Islington headteacher has been listed as one of 50 “phenomenal leaders” working in the UK.

Jo Dibb is executive headteacher at the Islington Futures Federation. Picture: Stuart ThomasJo Dibb is executive headteacher at the Islington Futures Federation. Picture: Stuart Thomas

Jo Dibb, executive headteacher at the Islington Futures Federation, was announced as a listee on the Kindness and Leadership: 50 Leading Lights List on Friday, November 13.

The list celebrates 50 UK leaders who are driving change and making a positive impact with kindness.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Dibb said: “Kindness should be intrinsic to leadership, because if people feel valued, feel that they count as people, they will enjoy coming to work and they will give so much more to others.”

She added that leading through kindness meant “recognising that our most precious resource is the people that we have and that if we show kindness to each other we will be a much stronger institution”.

Islington Futures is a federation of community schools which includes Elizabeth Garrett Anderson, Copenhagen Primary, Victoria Primary, and Beacon High - formerly Holloway School.

The aim of the list is to emphasise the value that kindness can bring to leadership.

It recognises high-flying CEOs as well as unsung heroes, including teachers and NHS healthcare champions.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police block entrance to Clerkenwell baptism amid lockdown restrictions

Pastor Regan King outside The Angel Church's Mount Zion Hall building on Chadwell Street in Clerkenwell on November 15. Picture: Joanna Lonergan

Meet the intruder who famously broke into Buckingham Palace

Michael Fagan. Picture: PA

Islington Green: Sleeping among the trees

Martin and Larch have found a home in the trees at Dixon Clark Court. Picture: Nicola Baird

Islington police intensify action against knife crime in national crackdown

There were multiple police officers and cars, and metal detector gates, at Highbury and Islington rail station on November 12 as part of the Operation Sceptre initiative. Picture: Andre Langlois

Mary Wollstonecraft statue comes to Newington Green after decade-long campaign

Maggi Hambling's statue in Newington Green, dedicated to Mary Wollstonecraft. Picture: Ioana Marinescu

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Police block entrance to Clerkenwell baptism amid lockdown restrictions

Pastor Regan King outside The Angel Church's Mount Zion Hall building on Chadwell Street in Clerkenwell on November 15. Picture: Joanna Lonergan

Meet the intruder who famously broke into Buckingham Palace

Michael Fagan. Picture: PA

Islington Green: Sleeping among the trees

Martin and Larch have found a home in the trees at Dixon Clark Court. Picture: Nicola Baird

Islington police intensify action against knife crime in national crackdown

There were multiple police officers and cars, and metal detector gates, at Highbury and Islington rail station on November 12 as part of the Operation Sceptre initiative. Picture: Andre Langlois

Mary Wollstonecraft statue comes to Newington Green after decade-long campaign

Maggi Hambling's statue in Newington Green, dedicated to Mary Wollstonecraft. Picture: Ioana Marinescu

Latest from the Islington Gazette

The ‘Grand Old Man of India’: The history of Britain’s first Asian MP in Finsbury Central

Britain’s first Asian MP served in Finsbury Central, Dadabhai Naoroji.

Islington headteacher recognised in list celebrating kindness in leadership

Jo Dibb. Picture: Stuart Thomas

Islington Police Station set to reopen to the public after refurbishment

Islington Police Station in Tolpuddle Street. Picture: Met Police

Arsenal boss Montemurro ‘very proud’ of Williamson

Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean (right) and Arsenal's Leah Williamson battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Islington Council launches £1.6m We Are Cally project - which could see more ‘people-friendly streets’

West Library in The Cally. Picture: Islington Council