Islington headteacher recognised in list celebrating kindness in leadership

Jo Dibb. Picture: Stuart Thomas www.stuthomas.com

An Islington headteacher has been listed as one of 50 “phenomenal leaders” working in the UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jo Dibb is executive headteacher at the Islington Futures Federation. Picture: Stuart Thomas Jo Dibb is executive headteacher at the Islington Futures Federation. Picture: Stuart Thomas

Jo Dibb, executive headteacher at the Islington Futures Federation, was announced as a listee on the Kindness and Leadership: 50 Leading Lights List on Friday, November 13.

The list celebrates 50 UK leaders who are driving change and making a positive impact with kindness.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Dibb said: “Kindness should be intrinsic to leadership, because if people feel valued, feel that they count as people, they will enjoy coming to work and they will give so much more to others.”

She added that leading through kindness meant “recognising that our most precious resource is the people that we have and that if we show kindness to each other we will be a much stronger institution”.

Islington Futures is a federation of community schools which includes Elizabeth Garrett Anderson, Copenhagen Primary, Victoria Primary, and Beacon High - formerly Holloway School.

The aim of the list is to emphasise the value that kindness can bring to leadership.

It recognises high-flying CEOs as well as unsung heroes, including teachers and NHS healthcare champions.