Islington nursery Maggie and Rose rated 'good' by Ofsted

Hard work has seen Ofsted rate a previously 'inadequate' nursery in Islington as 'good'.

Inspectors paid a new visit to the Maggie and Rose nursery in Islington Square in April after raising concerns that children’s safety and wellbeing were being “compromised”.

The education watchdog gave an ‘inadequate’ rating to the Maggie and Rose nursery, which looks after infants from the ages of nine months to five years.

Last November, the inspector was worried that babies were put to sleep on their tummies and given “large chunks of fruit” that could be a health hazard and called for urgent training.

Since the inspection, Maggie and Rose said it has “comprehensively adapted our environment to ensure all hazards are visible” and reviewed risk assessment and policies, including feeding, choking, sleeping and general play.

On their new visit they said the children were ”happy and settled at the nursery.”

They said safeguarding was effective and gave the nursery a 'good' rating overall.

The report said: “Leaders and staff are knowledgeable about child protection and safeguarding issues.”

They noted that since their last visit staff in the baby room have finished their training in caring for very young children and put it into practice effectively, and babies feel safe.

“Staff support babies to access resources independently, sit together for snacks and mealtimes, and settle when it is time to sleep. This helps to maintain a calm environment where babies feel safe and secure.”

However some staff ”are not sure what professional development they

need to undertake next” the inspectors noted.

They said staff are helping children make active choices about what they play with and children visit parks and playgrounds nearby to help improve their physical skills.

The nursery also works with parents and other agencies to get extra support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

The inspectors praised children’s behaviour and noted they “share toys with their friends and play well together. They walk carefully in the nursery, and safely navigate stairs and corridors. “The inspectors said staff also have high expectations for children and plan interesting activities to boost their learning.

They observed that “staff speak to children calmly and gently” and children are confident and eager to help. Parents said they were happy with the care at the nursery in Esther Anne Place where childcare costs £490 a week.