Islington primary schools celebrate being named World Class Schools

Children from the schools celebrated the news. Archant

Two Islington primary schools celebrated being awarded the World Class Schools Quality Mark (WCSQM) with a special joint assembly on Friday.

Winton in King's Cross and Hugh Myddelton in Clerkenwell received the WCSQM - which aims to recognise schools beyond an Outstanding Ofsted rating - for excellent performance in Key Stage 2 exams and successfully completing an assessment centre event.

Parents and local councillors were invited to attend Friday morning's assembly, which featured a choir made up of pupils from both schools performing Free by Emeli Sandé and P!nk's What About Us?.

WCSQM founder and co-director Miranda Perry was at the event to explain what made the two schools stand out.

"I think the passion of the pupils is really evident," she said. "Many schools have a tokenistic 'character' but here the children really buy into it.

"They understand how they are viewed externally without being prompted by staff and have a real ability to be independent and confident because they are trusted to do so. It's inspiring."

Particularly impressive was the pupils' articulate, enthusiastic and friendly nature, credited in part by Winton Head of School Claire Brown to the schools' prioritisation of 'Philosophy for Children' lessons, which aim to develop classroom oracy.

Winton pupils involved in securing the WCSQM were keen to explain what the assessment centre event involved.

"We went to Reading where we competed against other pupils from around the country to build a futuristic classroom - some of them were 16 years old!" explained Lamya, 10.

"Then we claimed the award at Cambridge University - I felt so proud as we had played a role in winning it."

"At first I felt nervous for the competition as I'm not used to working with people I don't know," added Khadija, 11.

"But in the end it was fun to solve the problems together."

As well as the assessment centre event, students from both schools had to complete a detailed audit of their school's strengths, submitting video evidence to support their application.

All pupils spoke fondly of the friendships they had found at school and the lure of stimulating trips to City University and PGL.

Lamya explained: "I love having the equipment to experiment and explore scientific theories. Here, the teachers give us the tools to prepare us for the future."