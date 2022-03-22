News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington school featured in short film series for its peacebuilding efforts

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 5:55 PM March 22, 2022
Students from Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School (EGAS) in Islington feature in a Quakers in Britain film about peacebuilding

Students from Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School (EGAS) in Islington feature in a Quakers in Britain film about peacebuilding - Credit: Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School

An Islington School has been featured in a series of short films showcasing the importance of peace education.

Islington’s Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School (EGAS) on Donegal Street is the first of six schools to feature in a series of short films created by faith group Quakers in Britain to showcase the power of peace education.

Quakers are people who belong to a type of Christianity which is dedicated to pacifism and non-violence. 

The school's headteacher believes peacebuilding workshops are "vital" in education

The school's headteacher believes peacebuilding workshops are "vital" in education - Credit: Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School

Headteacher of EGAS, Sarah Beagley, believes peacebuilding workshops are "vital".

She says in the film: "[Our students] do live in communities where they deal with violence, they deal with racism.

“We set out to say that in this school, in this place, and this community something will be different."

Film-makers visited EGAS in Autumn 2021, while the school was running workshops exploring identity.

The school broaches difficult subjects including crises in Ukraine and Afghanistan

The school broaches difficult subjects including crises in Ukraine and Afghanistan - Credit: Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School

Another lesson examined the persecution of Uighurs in China, after students expressed their concern. 

"Schools shouldn’t be afraid of talking about war and peacebuilding,’ said Isabel Cartwright, Peace Education Manager at Quakers in Britain.

Ms Cartwright said the organisation was drawn to the school because it is "constantly working to empower" students.

